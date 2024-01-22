Quality yearlings on offer at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba on Monday remained unchanged with 218 cattle penned.
All the regular buyers attended along with a large panel of restockers and onlookers.
The yarding contained a good mix of grown cattle to suit the processors along with several pens of quality yearlings suitable for the local restockers with the balance of yearlings being plainer types which recieved limited competition.
Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range to restockers made 390c to average 379c with those over 280kg again to restock at 406c to average 391c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to 362c and averaged 308c with those over 400kg also to feed at 366c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to background made 316c to average 298c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market sold to 312c and averaged 302c/kg.
Grown heifers to processors made 272c to average 268c/kg.
Light weight dairy cows to processors sold from 205c to 226c/kg.
Good heavy cows to processors sold from 248c to 266c with high yielding cows selling to 274c/kg.
Light weight bulls to restockers sold to 314c and averaged 302c/kg.
Heavy bulls to processors made 258c to average 251c/kg.
Cows and calves sold to $1990/unit.
