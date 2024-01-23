Landry: Renewable land clearing needs scrutiny

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has accused renewable energy companies of not having to play by the same rules as agricultural businesses when it comes to vegetation clearing.
Ms Landry said that unlike farmers, she believed that renewable companies avoided the same high level of regulation.
"While graziers and cane farmers are required by law to adhere to strict reef regulation legislation and tree clearing laws, renewable energy companies have open slather to demolish areas of protected native vegetation and habitat to endangered animals," she said.
"I've had these companies in my office and have said to them, 'you're chopping down 25 to 30 metres of remnant vegetation, the farmers can't even knock a tree down otherwise they get a fine'.
"[I've asked] what's happening with all that [vegetation] that falls down into the ground and they say, 'oh, well, it just stays there'... that'll go in the creeks, the river, the ocean, the Great Barrier Reef.
"When will these renewable energy companies be forced to play by the same rules as other heavy industries?"
Ms Landry said fighting what she and other anti-renewables MPs labelled a "reckless renewables campaign" was top of her list of priorities in 2024.
Ms Landry labelled Squadron Energy's Clarke Creek Renewable Energy Precinct, located 150-kilometres north-west of Rockhampton a "disaster" for native vegetation.
Ms Landry said "mountaintops have been chopped down", referring to the removal of 1500 hectares of vegetation she said was key koala corridor habitat.
"Renewable energy is destroying our environment, like honestly, it's just disgraceful," Ms Landry said.
Also in Ms Landry's firing line was the Moah Creek project, 40 km west of Rockhampton, which is part of Central Queensland Power's larger integrated portfolio of renewable energy projects in the region.
The project will see sixty 275 metre high turbines strung out along 300 to 400m high mountain ridges.
"From what we're hearing, in the next five to 10 years, all we're going to see outside of Rockhampton is wind towers," Ms Landry said.
Kalapa-district sixth generation grazier Glen Kelly is one of the farmers in the area who believes his and other neighbouring properties would be impacted by the construction of wind towers.
Ms Landry thought the only landholders who would benefit in these areas were those hosting infrastructure, however warned of contract shortfalls.
"People need to be very careful as in some of those earlier contracts there weren't provisions for end of life, and that the companies would have to remove the wind towers," she said.
"That income for 25 to 30 years could be now out-costed by removal, because imagine how much it would cost down the track.
"Those blades are mainly fibreglass and they haven't got anybody recycling them at the moment."
Ms Landry thought the impact of renewables in the bush was being overlooked.
"The people in the cities need to start taking notice of what's going on in the regional areas, because it is destroying this country," she said.
"People are outraged by what's going on because it's just disrupting their whole lives."
The Queensland Department of Environment, Science, and Innovation has been contacted for comment.
