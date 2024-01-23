Queensland Country Life
Landry: Renewable land clearing needs scrutiny

Ellouise Bailey
Ellouise Bailey
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:21pm
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has accused renewable energy companies of avoiding vegetation clearing regulation, unlike farmers. Picture: Supplied
Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has accused renewable energy companies of not having to play by the same rules as agricultural businesses when it comes to vegetation clearing.

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

