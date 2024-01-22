Terry Ryan brings up 50 years

Renowned Chinchilla-based livestock and station agent Terry Ryan celebrated a milestone achievement on December 10, having worked 50 years with Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Mr Ryan started his career with the company under the Dalgety's banner on December 10, 1973 based at Clifton. Since that time the agricultural company has merged many times and is now known under the identity Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Growing up at Clintonvale, close to Warwick, a young Terry Ryan was passionate about the rural industry and had a love of horses. In 1982, he relocated to Chinchilla where he continued working for the company and where he raised his two children, Aaron and Chris.
Mr Ryan has established himself as one of Nutrien's most highly regarded livestock agents. A man of many talents, offering his old-fashioned style services and a broad knowledge of livestock across many breeds, he is widely known and respected by his peers and the livestock industry. His knowledge and prowess in auctioneering, the equine performance horse industry, client liaison and rural property sale has seen him secure endless transactions.
In an era where communication has been replaced by electronic means, Mr Ryan still contacts his clients regularly by phone or in person, to maintain that bond enjoyed by the rural sector. He continues to work on 'a deal is a deal', and a handshake remains honourable. Mr Ryan sells weekly at the Dalby cattle sale and oversees clearing and property sales. His top priced property sale thus far was on account of Rick and Bec Knudsen, Illuka, Taroom which fetched $14 million.
Having worked at the Classic Sale since 2009, he has been recognised as one of the company's most reliable sales negotiators, always trying to secure the best outcome for the vendor and purchaser.
Mr Ryan is a highly competitive horseman and when his busy lifestyle allows, he successfully competes in campdraft, challenge, cutting and stock horse classes. His competitive years started as early as the 1967 Brisbane Show where he won the Pony Club Team of Four and he continues to compete annually at the Ekka, which he claims as one of his favourite events.
Being described by Nutrien national livestock marketing specialist Mark Barton as a valuable asset to the company illustrates the respect Mr Ryan is held in by his peers and clients. Mr Barton, who has worked with Mr Ryan for more than 35 years, said, "He is someone that offers traditional old-style service to his clients and is very influential over the younger agents coming through the ranks. Terry was a jack of all trades and could turn his hand to anything and was an exceptional livestock agent, auctioneer and real estate agent and has taken a keen interest in the performance horse and standard-bred sales."
The 17th Annual Nutrien Classic Performance Horse Sale is to be held from February 2 - 11 at Tamworth. With 657 ridden horses catalogued, you can be sure that Mr Ryan will be floating around the sale gallery, supervising the junior staff and acting as a negotiator to close deals securing suitable outcomes for vendors and purchasers.
Nutrien Ag Solutions is planning a special evening to celebrate Mr Ryan's 50-year anniversary, to be held at Chinchilla mid-February.
