Terry Ryan brings up 50 years

Being described by Nutrien national livestock marketing specialist Mark Barton as a valuable asset to the company illustrates the respect Mr Ryan is held in by his peers and clients. Mr Barton, who has worked with Mr Ryan for more than 35 years, said, "He is someone that offers traditional old-style service to his clients and is very influential over the younger agents coming through the ranks. Terry was a jack of all trades and could turn his hand to anything and was an exceptional livestock agent, auctioneer and real estate agent and has taken a keen interest in the performance horse and standard-bred sales."