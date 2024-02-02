Even Simmental-cross lines please Crocker family

The Simmental bull has proven its worth for 15 years in the Crocker family's crossbreeding program over their Brahman-cross cow herd.
Phillip and Shannon Crocker run the business with Mr Crockers' parents, Malcolm and Jennifer, on Crochdantigh, Muckadilla, purchased in 2005. They also lease country nearby to run their cattle on.
The Crockers cattle country consists of sandier to black soils leading to rocky hilly country, which received 305mm of rain in 2023, which was well below their average annual rainfall average of 584mm.
"We were lucky that the country where we had cattle running on agistment received better rain. We were feeding the cattle until November last year, which we ceased once the break in the season arrived," Shannon Crocker said.
It was through a loan QRIDA (QRAA at the time) loan that the Crockers were able to purchase their first Simmental breeders for use in their agisted country in 2010. They bought their first Simmental bulls shortly after.
"The Simmental has a great temperament, it's beefy, and we love the evenness they bring to our herd. Joining them to the Brahman-cross cows has allowed us to produce progeny that are very even, without having a large variation in size, from the lead to the tail."
The Crockers run a fixed mating program from the end of November to the end of February, with cows that come in empty culled as are old cows based on their condition and fertility.
They target the feeder market with their steers, while cull heifers are sold through the Roma Saleyards. The Crockers recently sold Simmental-cross heifers at Roma, which reached 347c/kg to top at $996 per head, while the pen averaged $979/head.
"The steers are weaned from May to June on Crochdantigh and then sent to our leased blocks. They're then sold dependent on the grid prices and their weights."
Mrs Crocker said that buying bulls from Julie Pocock's Ellendale Simmentals has been a sound investment.
"We've bought two bulls from Julie, one of which is now nine-years-old and on his retirement run.
"We find that the Ellendale bulls throw good calves, they're quiet, move easily, and cover the ground.
"We'll definitely buy bulls from Julie again. I couldn't recommend her bulls more highly."
