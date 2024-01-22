Queensland Country Life
Teen seriously injured in quad bike rollover near Rockhampton

By Ellouise Bailey
Updated January 22 2024 - 11:24am, first published 11:20am
RACQ CapRescue and Queensland Ambulance Service attending to a quad bike rollover accident at a property in Mungabunda, southwest of Rockhamtpon. Picture: supplied by RACQ CapRescue
A teenager is recovering in a Brisbane hospital after a quad bike rollover at a rural property southwest of Rockhampton on Saturday night.

