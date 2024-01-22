Teen seriously injured in quad bike rollover near Rockhampton

A teenager is recovering in a Brisbane hospital after a quad bike rollover at a rural property southwest of Rockhampton on Saturday night.
It is believed the 19-year-old lost control of the quad bike when it rolled in a paddock and landed on top of her. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the private property in Mungabunda, located off Fairfield Rd between Moura and Rolleston, at around 9:40pm.
After being stabilised by emergency services, the patient was later airlifted from the property by RACQ CapRescue with suspected head and spinal injuries.
She was taken to Emerald Airport before being transferred to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor service in a serious condition.
