Local competition strong at Eumundi

There were 177 head yarded on a very wet day at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.
Agents reported all descriptions of cattle sold to a strong market, with local competition strong.
M Richardson, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1200. The Edwards family, Gympie, sold young Hereford weaner steers for $900. Jason Cleary, Kureelpa, sold Angus cows for $1450 and Hereford weaner steers for $900.
Oakwood Machinery & Livestock, Kilcoy, sold lines of male dairy vealers for $850, $790, $775 and $650. Daisy Dale Farm, Conondale, sold lines of Red Composite male weaners for $900 and $850.
Chrissy Whordley, Kybong, sold Charolais heifers for $870. Bill Lindsey, Kenilworth, sold young Droughtmaster male calves for $590 and $510. Noel Gaylard, Nambour, sold Brangus store cows for $990.
John Roe, Gheerulla, sold a 10 month old Speckle Park steer for $1160. Kerrod Rose, Mooloo, sold Brahman steers for $1120 and $1080 and Limousin heifers for $1010.
