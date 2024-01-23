Well watered cattle country for $10,400 a breeder area | Video

The original bullock paddock for the historic Bundaberg district property Bucca Station is on the market, listed for $2.6 million with Ray White Rural.
Located on Nelsons Road in the Bucca district 39km west of Bundaberg and 32km north east of Gin Gin, the productive 678 hectare (1676 acre) cattle property is in three freehold titles.
The asking price is equal to about $3835/ha ($1551/acre) - or $10,400 a breeder area, based on a carrying capacity of 250 breeders.
The property features blue gum and box along the river flats, has blue gum hollows, and rises to rolling ironbark ridges with some spotted gum on the ridge tops.
There are three paddocks plus a holding paddock and a lane.
The property features an impressive 3km frontage to the Kolan River and is located downstream from Lake Monduran, adding to water security.
A solar pump in the river sends water through the centre of the property, delivering water to trough in each of the paddocks.
The Queensland Government's vegetation management report showd 649ha (1604 acres) is category X, which is about 96 per cent of the property's total area.
The country has been cleared and a large percentage is able to be ploughed.
Suitable pastures include signal grass, humidicola and legumes including wynn cassia.
Selective areas of narrow leaf ironbark have been left for fencing timber.
The estimated carrying capacity is 250 breeders, with numbers said to be able to be increased with further pasture development work.
There are currently 185 breeders and 90 heifers running on the property.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.