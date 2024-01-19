Queensland Country Life
NQ marvels feature in national street art finals

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
January 20 2024 - 10:00am
Installed on Poppet Head Plaza, Goldtower Central and facing the Flinders Highway, the Charters Towers Wall of History took approximately 10,000 man hours to create. Picture: Supplied
Installed on Poppet Head Plaza, Goldtower Central and facing the Flinders Highway, the Charters Towers Wall of History took approximately 10,000 man hours to create. Picture: Supplied

Street and public art at Charters Towers and Lucinda has been listed among 13 Queensland national finalists in the 2023 Australian Street Art Awards.

