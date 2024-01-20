Kandanga Valley 'summer' bull sale tops $15,000 | Photos

Bulls sold for a top of $15,000 in hot and humid conditions at John and Roz Mercer's Kandanga Valley on-property 'summer' bull sale at Upper Kandanga on Saturday.
Jointly conducted by Nutrien Livestock and Shepherdson & Boyd, the sale saw 17 Charolais bulls sell for a top $15,000 to average $7235, 13 Charbray bulls top 10,000 to average $6769, and five red Angus/Charolais top $9000 for an average $7200.
Sale topper was Kandanga Valley Sir (Allednaw Prince (P)/Kandanga Valley Madame (P), a 29 month old red factor, polled bull that sold to St Neots, Cinnabar, through Sullivan Livestock.
Vital statistics on the 955kg Charolais sire included an 139 square centimetre eye muscle area, 9mm of fat at the P8 site, 6mm of rib fat, 5.2 per cent intramuscular fat, 36cm scrotal measurement, 75pc semen motility score.
Second top price of $12,000 was paid by From Enterprises, Buaraba, for the 24 month old Kandanga Valley Slick. The homozygous polled bull by Palgrove Lombard (P) had a 134sq cm EMA. 5.9 pc IMF and a 39cm scrotal.
Kandanga Valley Stynes, a 28 month old by ANC Lingo, sold for $9000 to Clint and Brenda Stretton, Blackbutt. The low birth weight bull had a 138sq cm EMA. 5.4 pc IMF and a 40cm scrotal.
Gilla Partnership, Blackbutt, paid $8000 for Kandanga Valley Skyler, a 24 month old also by ANC Lingo.
Jason Winslow, Bowraville, NSW, bought the top red Angus/Charolais bull for $9000. The 28 month old polled, red factor Kandanga Valley Sociable by Roseys Spyder and from Kandanga Valley Party Girl had a 136sq cm EMA and a 40cm scrotal.
Volume buyer with four was the Michelmore family, Fort Cooper, Nebo. The draft secured on AuctionsPlus included the $10,000 Kandanga Valley Seduna, a white Charbray by KV Jesuit. The 25 month old, 800kg, C4 grade bull had 132sq cm EMA, 5.7pc IMF, and 40.5cm scrotal.
Colinton Pastoral, Colinton, Harold and Pam Dwyer, Didcot, and Vex Grazing, Sarina, all took home three. Vex Grazing paid $8000 for a 28 month old polled red Angus/Charolais bull with a 135sq cm EMA.
Jack Brodie, Winton, operating on AuctionsPlus, Stuart and Samantha Apel, Mt Auburn, Chinchilla, Dimo's Contracting, Glastonbury, and Walsh family, Bli Bli, all took home two bulls each.
Mr Mercer said ongoing weather during the past six to eight weeks had added to the challenge of preparing the sale bulls.
"The almost constant rain has been incredible, with a storm almost every day, but it has certainly made it tough preparing the bulls," Mr Mercer said.
"Our next summer sale will probably be held in December to avoid the humidity."
The sale received strong support from Brisbane Valley cattle producers, who focus on selling weaners through the annual Toogoolawah sale in May.
