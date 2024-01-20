Queensland Country Life
Kandanga Valley 'summer' bull sale tops $15,000 | Photos

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 20 2024 - 8:00pm
Auctioneers Dane Pearce, Nutrien Livestock, and Jack Fogg, Shepherdson & Boyd, with Roz and John Mercer, Kandanga Valley Stud, Upper Kandanga.
Bulls sold for a top of $15,000 in hot and humid conditions at John and Roz Mercer's Kandanga Valley on-property 'summer' bull sale at Upper Kandanga on Saturday.

