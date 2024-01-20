Queensland young guns heading to NZ for Golden Shears

Amid the dispiriting talk of labour shortages in the wool industry, three young Queenslanders are preparing to kick that mood into touch as they take on the might of New Zealand at the Golden Shears competition at the end of February.
Twenty-five-year-old Alexander 'Slim' Schoff won the national woolhandling championship at the national event in Jamestown last October, in front of over 170 local and international competitors and 600 attendees.
His score of 46.83 put him ahead of Victorians Marlene Whittle and Jayne Griffin on 47.30 and 49.47 respectively.
At the same time, siblings Grace and Karl Schoff won their classes in shearing in intermediate development and novice development respectively.
That means they'll all get to compete at what's labelled the world's premier shearing and woolhandling championship, taking place at the North Island town of Masterton from February 29 to March 2.
In fact, Alex, who's been woolhandling for seven years, is heading to the land of the long white cloud at the end of January as an AWI ambassador for Queensland, to be trained by New Zealand experts to fine tune his skills.
He said there were lots of different things to learn about, such as catching eye clips from hair sheep so they didn't contaminate the clip, and dealing with short wool fleeces, which didn't get thrown up on a table.
"I'm looking forward to learning new things and fine tuning my own style," he said.
The business of shearing is in his blood - his father Phil has been in the industry all his life, meeting his future wife Michelle at Nardoo near Cunnamulla, where she was classing and woolhandling.
Phil acknowledged as much, saying his children had "got the bug" from himself.
"They've got a lot of mongrel in them, they remind me of someone," he said.
He had brought the trio up with the idea that there was only one way to do a job and that was the right way.
"A shearer always aimed to ring a shed - that was the big thing," he said. "You've only got your name."
Phil said he'd taught Alex to shear but he preferred woolhandling, and was working on getting his classing certificate as another thing he could turn his hand to.
He expected Alex would have a ding-dong battle in New Zealand, saying he was very conscientious in his job.
"He's like the other two - they're practising from 7.30 on Monday morning to 5.30 on Friday when they knock off," he said.
"You can't overskirt or underskirt a sheep. You want the least amount of pieces possible, and you're judged on how you throw a fleece and how you clean up.
"You've got to throw it like a blanket every time, to help the classer."
Grace, or 'Bear', 23, started shearing after she left school but had a couple of years out for health reasons, starting again last year.
Phil said while he'd retired to a block at Hopeland, he still picked the shears up every now and then, and in one instance recently he did a couple of runs to finish a job off.
"Grace went round me," he said, not unhappily.
Karl 'Choppo' Schoff only started shearing in the third week of January 2023, but won the novice event at Jamestown.
Phil said they'd both be having a go in lower divisions at Masterton.
