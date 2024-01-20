Queensland Country Life
Queensland young guns heading to NZ for Golden Shears

By Sally Gall
Updated January 20 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 2:30pm
Grace, Alex and Karl Schoff were all winners at the national sports shear and woolhandling event at Jamestown. Picture: Supplied
Amid the dispiriting talk of labour shortages in the wool industry, three young Queenslanders are preparing to kick that mood into touch as they take on the might of New Zealand at the Golden Shears competition at the end of February.

