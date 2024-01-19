Brangus Australia announces appointment of new CEO

Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Brangus Australia has announced the appointment of Nathan O'Sullivan as its new chief executive officer.
From Monday, January 29, 2024, Mr O'Sullivan will officially commence his role, ending a 133-day handover from predecessor Tessa Pearson, who tendered her resignation on September 18, 2023.
Based in Brisbane, Nathan brings an extensive experience and a strong commitment to seedstock production and marketing.
Mr O'Sullivan's family raised Limousin and in the past, poll Herefords.
With involvement in all facets of seedstock production, including genetic selection, breeding, husbandry, showing, sales, and marketing, Mr O'Sullivan said he's excited to bring a fresh perspective to Brangus Australia.
"The ability to draw on my extensive background in seedstock production and marketing both from my family enterprise and professional career is going to be invaluable to the role of Brangus Australia CEO," he said.
"I have a comprehensive understanding of, commitment to, and passion for seedstock and the beef industry developed through my involvement in several breeds and their youth programs.
"Add to that professional experience in commercial livestock enterprises and most recently several years in media and marketing roles there is an enormity of experience I bring to the role."
Mr O'Sullivan said it was an exciting time for the Brangus breed, including the adoption of the Ultra composites.
"The Brangus breed is in a healthy position at the moment, with substantial growth in recent years, extensive investment in DNA, and the development of an UltraBlack and UltraRed register," he said.
"The maternal characteristics of the Brangus cow coupled with the survivability and adaptability the breed possesses results in Brangus being suited to a wide variety of environments or 'for any country' if you will.
"The adoption of UltraBlack and UltraRed by Brangus breeders only increases the variety of environments these cattle will thrive in, and their market suitability, hence UltraBlack and UltraRed provide a massive opportunity for Brangus Australia moving forward.
"Brangus also carry inherent carcase quality traits further adding to the value they offer the commercial cattleman."
Asked what his main focus was for delivering for the breed, Mr O'Sullivan said increasing member engagement ahead of Beef 2024 in May.
"BEEF2024 is only a few months away which will include the first showing of UltraBlack and UltraRed cattle in Australia, what better way to showcase these genetics to the beef industry," he said.
"The event will provide a great opportunity to engage with Brangus members something I am excited about as I step into the role."
Announcing the appointment on their website, Brangus Australia stated it was pleased to welcome Mr O'Sullivan to their team.
"Nathan has cultivated a comprehensive understanding of the industry," the society's statement read.
"His background spans both family enterprises and a professional career, incorporating with years of experience in media and marketing, Nathan is all set to bring a fresh perspective to the Brangus Australia family."
