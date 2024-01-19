Queensland Country Life
Brangus Australia announces appointment of new CEO

Updated January 19 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 2:30pm
The Australian Brangus Cattle Association new chief executive officer, Nathan OSullivan. Picture supplied.
Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Brangus Australia has announced the appointment of Nathan O'Sullivan as its new chief executive officer.

