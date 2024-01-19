Decision on GAB carbon capture trial delayed

The fate of a carbon capture project proposed for the Great Artesian Basin has been pushed back by several months.
A decision by the Queensland Government on whether CTSCo, a subsidiary of multinational mining company, Glencore, could inject liquified carbon dioxide waste into the GAB was expected in February.
That decision has been pushed back to at least May at the request of Glencore to give them time to submit more information and follow the receipt of 70 submissions and 13 late submissions about the proposal.
Considering how many groups have vehemently objected to the proposal publicly, it's presumed the bulk of the submissions oppose the three-year trial that involves capturing and liquifying CO2 from the Millmerran power station into the Precipice Sandstone, a groundwater formation of the GAB, near Moonie.
A CTSCo spokesperson said the science behind their project was robust and this should be a key determining factor in the approvals decision.
Queensland Farmers Federation chief executive officer Jo Sheppard, who met with the Premier Steven Miles on Monday to discuss the GAB and supermarket pricing, said the proponents requested an extension of time to respond with further information on their project.
"That has been granted until the end of March so we expect a decision on the EIS (Environmental Impact Statement of CTSCo) around May," she said.
Ms Sheppard said the Premier was fully across the GAB issue and very aware of the project.
"We obviously had written to him via his roles as deputy premier and head of planning and I had fully briefed his DG (director general) Mike Kaiser, who's now DG at Premiers so they were fully across it," she said.
"We are hoping for a commonsense outcome and the right outcome (that the proposal is rejected)."
Recently, farm lobby groups in NSW and South Australia joined forces with a coalition of organisations in Queensland to oppose Glencore's trial.
Livestock SA chief executive officer Travis Tobin said the CTSCo proposal did not make any sense and would set a dangerous precedent if it went ahead.
"We've got the same concerns across our membership as to what's been raised in Queensland. Obviously, the GAB is a multi state, irreplaceable asset and the largest underground basin in the country and although this is happening in Queensland it's raising alarm bells in all GAB states," he said.
"We're hopeful that it doesn't get to that next stage (of approval) and that commonsense will prevail where we don't have to look at court challenges."
NSW Farmers policy director - environment Nick Savage said his organisation had already expressed strong opposition to gas extraction in NSW which could threaten the GAB.
"There is no alternative to groundwater for producers not on a watercourse, and the carbon capture project (of CTSCo) again is a threat to those that rely on groundwater. We have supported NFF and AgForce in opposition to the project," he said.
