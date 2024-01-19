Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Decision on GAB carbon capture trial delayed

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Great Artesian Basin bore drain in the Longreach district. Picture: Sally Gall
A Great Artesian Basin bore drain in the Longreach district. Picture: Sally Gall

The fate of a carbon capture project proposed for the Great Artesian Basin has been pushed back by several months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.