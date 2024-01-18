Gracemere yarding 43 cents dearer

Gracemere cattle sales recommenced for 2024 on Wednesday with 2229 head yarded, comprising of 1160 steers, 738 heifers, 262 cows, 16 bulls and 53 cows and calves.
Producers enjoyed a stronger market and, on average, across all categories, it was 43 cents and $276/hd stronger compared to the last sale of 2023.
There was also a good attendance from both buyers and local graziers at the sale, filling buyers lanes and adding good competition.
Suttor Creek Pastoral Glenden sold number two Brangus steers topping at 340c/kg weighing 493kg to return $1677/hd
Paul Windress, Coorooman sold number four Charbray weaner steers at 444.2c/kg weighing 213kg to return $948/hd.
Woorabinda Pastoral Company, Duaringa sold a run of 240 Brahman/Droughtmaster cross number two steers topping at 334c/kg weighing 449kg to return $1501/hd.
L Mckinlay, Gogango sold number three Brangus steers topping at 334c/kg weighing 427kg to return $1438/hd.
D Menzies, Dululu sold Droughtmaster steers for 328c/kg weighing 414kg to return $1359/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan sold number three Droughtmaster steers for 434c/kg weighing 286kg to return $1245/hd.
D Clein, Bajool sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 386c weighing 255kg to return $988/hd.
Schwarz Family Trust, Gainsford sold Simmental cross steers for 428c weighing 246kg to return $1054/hd.
W & S Appleton, Clermont, sold Charbray steers for 408 c/kg weighing 255 kg to return $1042 /hd.
A Potter, Kabra sold number three Brangus steers for 348c/kg weighing 329kg and returned $1146/hd.
Crinan Consolidated, Baralaba sold Brangus heifers for 290c/kg weighing 481kg to return $1396/hd.
McCartney Grazing, Marlborough sold number two grey Brahman heifers for 294c/kg weighing 387kg to return $1138/hd.
Red Ridge Grazing, Stanage sold number three Brangus heifers for 332c/kg weighing 281kg to return $933/hd.
Hatch family, Goovigen sold number three Brahman cross heifers for 298ckg weighing 250 kg to return $741/hd.
Pedeco Pty Ltd, Gracemere, sold Brangus weaner heifers for 310c/kg weighing 237kg to return $736/hd.
AJ Hobson, Banana sold prime Brahman cows for 258c/kg weighing 605kg to return $1562/hd/
JDC Holdings sold Santa cross cows to 254c/kg weighing 583kg to return $1430/hd.
Crinan Consolidated, Baralaba sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 265c/kg weighing 523kg to return $1389/hd.
Calliope Rotary Club, Calliope sold Brahman cows for 259c/kg weighing 516kg to return $1338/hd.
WA Saunders, Wowan, sold Brahman cross cows for 260c/kg weighing 514 kg to return $1337/hd.
WH Neill Ballentine, Baralaba sold Brahman cows and calves for $1620/unit.
