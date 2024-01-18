Queensland Country Life
Gracemere yarding 43 cents dearer

Updated January 18 2024 - 5:49pm, first published 4:00pm
Joel Dawson with feeder steers that were offered by Suttor Creek Pastoral Company and sold for 340c/kg, averaging 475kg for a return of $1618/hd. Picture: CQLX
Gracemere cattle sales recommenced for 2024 on Wednesday with 2229 head yarded, comprising of 1160 steers, 738 heifers, 262 cows, 16 bulls and 53 cows and calves.

