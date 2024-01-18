Strong start at Emerald as cow price lifts 60c/kg

Prices for fat cattle surged at Emerald's first sale for 2024 on Thursday, where some descriptions saw a price lift of 40-60 cents.
In total, combined agents yarded 2200 head of stock, mostly drawn from the Central Highlands region.
Early reports from agents revealed fat cows had sold to 278.2c/kg, steers to 378c/kg and heifers peaking at 314c/kg.
A Santa Gertrudis heavy cow line, drawn from Raymond Cattle Co, Raymond, at Springsure.
They sold a large draft of heavy EU accredited Santa cows for 278.2c/kg, weighing 685 kilograms to return $1905 per head.
Another highlight in the processor market was a run of Droughtmaster cross cows, drawn from Bellroy Pastoral, Tresillian, Alpha, which topped at 279c/kg, weighing 600 kg, to return $1677/hd.
In comparison, cows, weighing over 550kg, sold at Emerald back December 14, 2023, peaked at 218c/kg.
Matt Pearce of GDL Emerald, said fat cattle sold significantly dearer in comparison to the centre's previous sale back in mid December last year.
"There was a bit more confidence in the market than what we saw at the end of last year," he said.
"The confidence is mostly driven by the widespread rain most of Central Queensland has received over the Christmas holidays.
"The yarding consisted of mostly local cattle, but we had one line from Mt Garnet and a few lines from Jericho and Alpha.
"Most producers have feed and grass, so if the price isn't good enough, they've got the ability to hold on to them."
Mr Pearce said some producers took on an opportunity to sell this week on the back of recent rain.
"They've taken a risk and it's paid off for a lot of people I would say," he said.
"All meatworks buyers were operating, with one more processor in attendance.
"There weren't too many local restockers operating on the day."
A large offering of fat cattle met with strong demand on the day, with up to 600 cows offered at the season opener.
"It was very strong right the way through from the start to the finish and I think there would have been at least 500 or 600 cows that sold to firm to dearer market," Mr Pearce said.
"The quality of the fat cattle were a credit to the vendors.
"While the quality in the fat cattle and feeder heifers were really good, however the quality in the feeder and weaner steers was mixed."
Mr Pearce said he was confident the market conditions would hold firm at next week's sale, given the recent favourable seasonal conditions across the Central Highlands.
"There is already a few producers talking about booking in some cattle into next week's Emerald sale so I think there'll be another decent yarding," he said.
"I think it's predicted that there is a bit more rain to come which will be good, because although there has been good rain about, some people have missed out.
"Hopefully it gets to those areas that have missed out a little bit and hopefully the job just keeps getting better."
Another highlight in the bullock market was a line of Santa bullocks, drawn from the McLucas family, Roper Valley, Middlemount, selling to 312c/kg, weighing 613 kg to return $1913/hd.
K and D Copping, Mt Sunlight, Rolleston, sold Santa cows for 273c/kg, weighing 559 kg and returned $1527/hd.
Chelbrook Cattle Co sold Charbray heifers for 298c/kg, weighing 382 kg and returned $1139/hd.
Malden Grazing, Malden, Alpha sold Droughtmaster cows to 275c/kg, weighing 503 kg, to return $1385/hd.
