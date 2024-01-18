Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong start at Emerald as cow price lifts 60c/kg

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated January 18 2024 - 9:01pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agents Ben Seeney, Ray White Rural Longreach, Barcaldine and Brock Palmer of Ray White Emerald land and Cattle Co, pictured with a large draft of heavy EU accredited Santa cows, on account of Raymond Cattle Co, Springsure, which sold to 278.2c/kg. Picture supplied.
Agents Ben Seeney, Ray White Rural Longreach, Barcaldine and Brock Palmer of Ray White Emerald land and Cattle Co, pictured with a large draft of heavy EU accredited Santa cows, on account of Raymond Cattle Co, Springsure, which sold to 278.2c/kg. Picture supplied.

Prices for fat cattle surged at Emerald's first sale for 2024 on Thursday, where some descriptions saw a price lift of 40-60 cents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Emerald. I report on agriculture and rural news in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437528907 or email ben.harden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.