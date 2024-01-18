Queensland Country Life
Home/News
Watch

Cunnamulla heats up tourism scene as self-proclaimed 'hot springs capital' of Australia

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated January 18 2024 - 6:21pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Queensland's answer to the French Riviera is how Cunnamulla's latest tourist attraction could be described, as the state-of-the-art hot springs resort revealed its treasures at its opening on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications. Get in touch at 0427 575 955 if you've got a story idea for me.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.