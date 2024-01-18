Cunnamulla heats up tourism scene as self-proclaimed 'hot springs capital' of Australia

Queensland's answer to the French Riviera is how Cunnamulla's latest tourist attraction could be described, as the state-of-the-art hot springs resort revealed its treasures at its opening on Wednesday.
Just as the thermal European destination attracts people from around the world to restore their health, so too may the newest tourist attraction in the state's south west, made possible by $11.7m in funding from federal and state governments.
The $4.992m supplied by the former Coalition government's Sustainable Rural Water Use for Infrastructure Program under the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, was offered to offset the effects of water buybacks on the shire.
Maranoa MP and Nationals leader David Littleproud was on hand on Wednesday for the opening of the hot springs and riverwalk project that incorporates massage rooms and sun terrace, set against the background of the Warrego River.
He described the occasion as a major milestone for outback Queensland and the Maranoa electorate, saying the resort would be an invaluable addition to the outback's thriving tourism sector as well as creating an outdoor space for events, functions and family gatherings.
The state-of-the-art precinct designed by Cox Architecture includes a steam room and sauna alongside seven different shaped artesian-filled pools, providing a variety of experiences.
Paroo mayor Suzette Beresford called it a unique experience and said it would become part of a Hot Springs Trail for the 'hot springs capital of Australia', which sends people to Charlotte Plains, the Eulo mud baths, Yowah's artesian springs, and Alroy Station, as well as the new attraction in town.
The Peninsula Hot Springs Group, which has extensive experience in the hot springs and wellness industry both in Australia and overseas, will be operating what's described as a world-class facility.
The project was delivered by the Paroo Shire Council using a predominantly local workforce and was the largest funded project ever undertaken by the shire other than roadworks.
Cr Beresford said it was expected to create more local jobs going forward.
"It is projected the new facility will also benefit local businesses and create employment opportunities," she said.
