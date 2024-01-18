Call out for farmers to help with koala research

More landholders are being asked to come forward and take part in a research project to measure the extent and health of the koala populations in Central Queensland.
Central Queensland University's koala ecologist Dr Rolf Schlagloth said his team had several projects underway involving farmers.
"The most important one from my point of view is we are interviewing landholders in Central Queensland and we've interviewed close to 100 landholders, we want to know their experiences, their attitudes and the problems they see with koalas historically and current in Central Queensland," he said.
"We have been everywhere where koalas have been known to historically occur and currently are."
Those areas include Springsure, Bauhinia, Clermont, Nebo, St Lawrence, Sarina, Mt Larcom, Gladstone and down as far as Bundaberg.
Dr Schlagloth said they have been wherever people have seen koalas and were willing to share their stories.
He said a lot of koala research and conservation work to date had been focused on south east Queensland because that was where most of the human and koala population lived and where the greatest threat to the species was.
"There's roads, dogs and habitat loss at the extreme whereas up here in Central Queensland we think we have some good pockets of koala habitats and koalas, but it's largely unknown," he said.
"It's also more difficult to obtain funding to do research here."
Dr Schlagloth's team is doing is a Phd project supervised Dr Flavia Santamaria, where they are collecting and examining koala scats from landholders to check the health of CQ's koala populations.
One landholder, who is taking part in that project, is Hugo Spooner of Avocet, an 11,400 acre (4613 ha) cattle property, 31km north of Springsure.
Mr Spooner said he had been in contact with Dr Schlagloth for several months about the project looking at whether koalas have any disease.
He said his family been on Avocet since 1957 and Sandhurst Creek ran through the property for about 8km.
"There's always been some koalas along Sandhurst Creek and along a number of gullies that run in to the creek," he said.
Over the past few months, volunteers from the Flashjack project on Avocet - a project looking to protect the bridled nailtail wallaby have been helping to collect koala scats.
Mr Spooner said he would recommend landholders talk to Dr Schlagloth to further koala research in Central Queensland.
His recommendation was echoed by Rob McArthur of Mystery Park, St Lawrence, who has also had input into Dr Schlagloth's research on koala numbers.
"If anyone in Central Queensland has koalas on their property and they are readily accessed, we would love to hear from them," Dr Schlagloth said.
"It's hard enough to see koalas in the wild as properties are large and there's lots of trees and koalas are hard to encounter so if people know they have koalas and are willing to share that information, we'd love to come out and take samples of fresh scats.
"What we've found in Central Queensland is that landholders love their koalas and that's a good thing. They're cute and cuddly and don't compete with the use of the land, but people sometimes don't want to share that information because they are afraid of government regulations that might come in 10 years down the line.
"However, there are a number of landholders, an increasing number, who understand that we all need to work together to protect the species...because if we don't know where they are or how big their home ranges are or how healthy these koalas are, it's very difficult for us as a society to make sure that the longevity of the koala is guaranteed."
Dr Schlagloth said Central Queensland held a pivotal position in the conservation of the koala simply because the pressures were not as big up here as they were down south.
One of the findings of the projects is that in 10 months last year, 150 koalas were killed on the Peak Downs Highway between Eton and Nebo.
"Those dead koalas are the ones that are reported and seen - probably a lot more were injured that die in the forest nearby," he said.
Threats to the koala population in CQ include habitat loss through fire, droughts and clearing for the extractive and renewables industries around the Clarke-Connors Ranges; disease and road kill.
"From what I have seen in reports is that some of these wind farms need to clear a lot of koala habitat and the loss and fragmentation of habitat is one of the biggest problems for koalas," Dr Schlagloth said.
"And wherever that occurs, whether it's a new road or highway or infrastructure for any industrial development, be it a wind farm, mines or housing...we can ill afford to lose koala habitat especially at a large scale.
"I understand there are 70 odd proposals for wind farms in Central Queensland and there's also 60 odd mines - so there's a lot of development going on so how much that impacts koala habitat, I wouldn't be able to tell you without doing a research project, but it is a concern in general."
To contact Dr Schlagloth, phone 0419 200 768.
