Call out for farmers to help with koala research

Judith Maizey
Judith Maizey
January 18 2024 - 7:00pm
Dr Rolf Schlagloth of CQU's Flora, Fauna and Freshwater Research Cluster. Picture: supplied
Dr Rolf Schlagloth of CQU's Flora, Fauna and Freshwater Research Cluster. Picture: supplied

More landholders are being asked to come forward and take part in a research project to measure the extent and health of the koala populations in Central Queensland.

