Retired farmers keep Biloela's Greycliffe homestead alive

In the heart of Biloela, two retired farmers have traded ploughs for passion to breathe life into the region's shared history.
John Pickering has cultivated his fair share of crops over the years, namely cotton and lucerne, but these days you'll find him guiding curious souls through the creaky floorboards of Greycliffe Homestead.
"My wife and I started volunteering because we got interested in what was being done to preserve the history of the valley, settlement, and the people," he said.
"The core group of the volunteers here at that time were also connected with our church congregation.
"Nowadays, I volunteer to show people through and have done a bit of handyman work around the place."
"This is usually where I start the tour," said Mr Pickering leading the way down the bush timber hallway.
"Greycliffe Homestead was built in the 1870s decade by the Knott family.
"All the timbers were from the property and because there were no modern chainsaws or circular saws, everything was done by hand."
William Knott was the son of convicts transported to Australia in the early 1830s.
He and his wife Sophia likely moved to Greycliffe Station, originally part of Banana Station, in the mid 1870s.
The Knotts were early pastoralists, who according to Mr Pickering drove sheep up from Sydney before moving into cattle.
"They drove sheep up this far but they found that the spear grass interfered with the flesh, so they progressively went out of sheep and into cattle," Mr Pickering said.
William was also reportedly one of the first men to drove cattle overland from the area to Sydney.
The homestead stayed in the Knott family for a century, before their stewardship came to an end, when daughter of its original inhabitants, Emma Knott, passed away in 1972 at age 92.
The property was sold, but not before long the old homestead began to grow weary and tired.
Worry about its rapid decay and the fear of grass fires prompted volunteers from the Banana Shire Historical Society to save the cherished homestead.
They acquired it in 1979 and not long after it was split into two pieces and relocated 37km away into the township of Biloela on the back of a truck.
"They actually borrowed the truck from from a removalist and the volunteers drove it into town," Mr Pickering said.
"Some trades people were overseeing the job, but the erection was done mostly by young farmers from around the valley."
"Some of them were still coming in to meetings until they passed away in the last decade," he said.
Though the homestead once cradled the murmurs of rustling leaves where it was erected on Greycliffe Station, it now stands resilient amid the sound of semi-trailers on the on the corner of Gladstone Road and Lawrence Street.
Its two bedrooms are like time capsules, filled with antique furniture, clothing, and possessions that have all weathered the years.
Over time it has collected additional artefacts and stories about prominent citizens of the region, and stands the test of time as a museum.
Fellow volunteer and semi-retired cattle and lucerne farmer Gavin Arneil became president of the society in early 2023.
Although at one stage he ran around 2000 head of cattle over 4000 hectares, he now runs a herd of about 150 head on around 240h.
"Some people play bowls or go fishing when they retire, I just do what I've always done," he said.
Like many of the volunteers, Mr Arneil's family history traces back over a century, when they arrived from Scotland in the early twentieth century.
"I'm interested in what went on in the past because I was just old enough to do some of the olden day things - the likes of digging out wells, ring barking and all that type of stuff," he said.
"I guess you come in here and talk to old fellas who did the same thing."
Mr Arneil said one of the most rewarding parts about volunteering at the homestead was helping with school tours.
"We have school kids come through here and they're all terribly well-behaved and interested, I sometimes wonder why because their upbringing is so different," he said.
"I used to take them over to the shed and stick them up on the horse statue or on the cart and they think it's great."
