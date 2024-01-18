Productive lifestyle for a horse or cattle enterprise

Tobermorey is described as a rare opportunity on the Central Highlands to secure rural lifestyle with productivity for either a horse or cattle enterprise.
Located on Lilyvale Road 15km north Emerald, the 185 hectare (457 acres) freehold property comprises of predominantly black soil open downs country with good stands of buffel grass and native pastures.
Tobermorey features a well maintained four bedroom brick home overlooking the paddocks.
The homestead's open plan living and dining area is straddled around the large modern kitchen.
There is also an outdoor barbecue area and a 9m in-ground pool with a gazebo area, and a cold room.
Other improvements include a 18x12m enclosed, insulated, steel framed, concrete floored machinery shed with a mezzanine floor for storage and an accommodation/office complex.
There is also a 19x9m machinery shed with a gravel floored that is closed on three sides, and a lockable 9x6m concrete floored workshop with power.
The property is divided into six main paddocks and two holding yards.
Mostly all Internal and boundary fencing comprises four barbed wires steel assembly corner stays and gate ways.
The 100 head capacity mainly portable panel cattle yards are equipped with a covered crush.
There is also a 40 tonne silo that feeds an roller mill into a 5t hopper.
The property has a 2 megalitre water pipeline allocation that feeds into a 150,000 litre storage tank that gravity feeds troughs across the property. There is also 206,000 litres of rain water storage.
In addition to mains power, the property also has a 15kW hybrid solar system with battery storage, and a 10kVA diesel generator.
The property is also equipped with four monitoring cameras.
Contact Bryton Virgo 0477 318 224, Terry Ray 0427 821 177, Matt Beard 0428 765 687, or Tony Prentice 0417 709 778, RBV Rural.
