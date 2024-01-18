Faces of the Mt Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck ram sale

The temperature might have been hovering around 38 degrees but patrons at the Mt Ascot and Jolly Jumbuck ram sale had plenty of cooling refreshments for the afternoon on Wednesday.
They'd travelled from the Western Downs, south from Dubbo in NSW and from west of Winton and Barcaldine to inspect and buy rams at the annual sale held on the Brumpton family's Mitchell property.
There were a few flies making things difficult for lunchers and bid spotters alike but everyone was enjoying the sight of some green pick in the paddocks around the yards.
Stud principal Nigel Brumpton said the weather had been pretty ordinary for them until the end of last year, having measured only 100 millimetres until November.
Elders studstock representative Andrew Meara opened the sale with a minute's silence to remember matriarch Heather Brumpton, who passed away last year.
