Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Gnech family is finding ample benefits with Brangus

MS
By Matt Sherrington
February 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Gnech family introduced Brangus into their Milbong, Queensland-based operation in 2002 and haven't looked back since. Picture supplied
The Gnech family introduced Brangus into their Milbong, Queensland-based operation in 2002 and haven't looked back since. Picture supplied

The (Brangus) cows make for fantastic mothers.

- David Gnech.

The hardiness, mothering ability, and market demand for the Brangus has led to the breed becoming the central focus of production for the Gnech family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Matt Sherrington

Journalist

Howdy. Matt here. I've been with Australian Community Media for 11 years working predominantly across the North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life. If it's a special publication or feature appearing in these papers, I'm likely the bloke you'll be talking too, particularly if it's beef cattle related.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.