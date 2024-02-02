Gnech family is finding ample benefits with Brangus

The (Brangus) cows make for fantastic mothers.- David Gnech.
The hardiness, mothering ability, and market demand for the Brangus has led to the breed becoming the central focus of production for the Gnech family.
Situated in Milbong, Queensland, David and Robyn Gnech, run their program with assistance from two of their three children, Harry and Erin.
"Robyn and I purchased the property in 2016 from her family (the Profke's) that they had owned and operated since 1977," David said.
In recent months the Gnech's hilly brigalow scrub country received ample dam filling rain, which their country responded well to.
"The cattle are fat and shiny."
The Gnech's introduced Brangus in 2002 and they're full of praise for what the breed delivers.
"The cows make for fantastic mothers and they continue breeding when the season is tough.
"Weaner steers are a sought-after product at sales, and we can finish them off on grass in a good season at two-years-old."
They put their bulls in the paddock at the start of October through to the end of December, weather permitting.
"We average around 95 per cent for fertility. Cows that don't go into calf are culled.
"In good seasons we keep a number of weaner steers and grow them out to two- years-old and send them to the meatworks.
"Aside from this, we sell the males and females shortly after weaning at local saleyards."
Their best bull calves are retained until they're two-years-old then sold at the Casino All Breeds, the Aussie Angus and Brangus Sale at Coolabunia, the Roma Society Sale, and the February All Breeds Sale, under their Miltopp Brangus stud prefix.
David said as a baseline, the bulls they purchase need to be of masculine appearance and females have to possess feminine features.
"The February All Breeds sale provides a good time of the year for buyers to replace bulls if they've had any sire breakdowns."
Genetics sourced from February All Breeds vendors, John and Alison Bell, Inavale Brangus, have played a major role in building the Gnech's herd to where it is today.
"We bought our first Inavale bull back in 2005. I believe Inavale sires can be used across the majority of the beef cattle markets.
"The Bell's are strong Brangus advocates.
"They're dedicated to furthering the breed through assisting the next generation of Brangus breeders."
