Campdraft lovers say I do

Maree Duncombe and Jye Banks were married on the "most perfect winters day" at Conondale in the picturesque Sunshine Coast region on July 22, 2023.
The pair said I do on Maree's family property, Conondale Station, where she has lived since she was 12.
Jye, who is from Oakey, certainly made the effort in winning over Maree's heart some six years earlier.
The couple met at the Mary Valley Campdraft in September of 2017 after Jye drove four hours hoping he would be able to strike up a conversation with the lady he'd had his eye on for quite some time.
"We both have a love and passion for horses, cattle and campdrafting," Maree told Queensland Country Life.
Their wedding day included 100 of their closest friends along with Maree's herd of Brahman breeders and their team of campdraft horses.
Maree and Jye will now call Conondale Station home.
They were married by celebrant Emma Homewood.
The day was captured by their photographer Bayleigh Veladago and their wedding planner was Haus of Hera.
Maree wore a custom made gown from J'Aton Couture.
