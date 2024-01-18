Dearer market at Dalby

The number of cattle penned at Dalby increased by 2543 head to 3694.
Buyer attendance was good with the return of all the regular operators and most were active in a generally dearer market.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock lifted in price by a further 23c/kg on top of the improvements experienced the previous sale.
Medium weight yearling steers to feed averaged from 30c to 40c/kg better. Heavy weights averaged 16c/kg dearer.
Yearling heifers to feed lifted in price by up to 18c/kg.
Plain condition cows experienced the largest gains to average 35c/kg dearer pushed on by restockers and processors. Heavy weight cows averaged 24c to 28c/kg better.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 450c with a good sample averaging 407c/kg.
Yearling steers under 330kg to restockers made to 423c to average 395c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 379c to 389c with sales to 418c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 370c to average 350c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock made to 332c to average 300c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 300c to 305c with sales to 338c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling heifers averaged 306c and made to 338c/kg.
A handful of bullocks made to 306c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows to restockers averaged 242c and made to 247c and processor lines averaged 236c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows made to a top of 271c to average 263c/kg.
Heavy weight bulls made to 290c/kg.
