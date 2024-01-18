Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Silverdale market rises

January 18 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Silverdale market rises
Silverdale market rises

Hayes & Co yarded 336 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.