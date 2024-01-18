Silverdale market rises

Hayes & Co yarded 336 head at Silverdale sale on Wednesday.
They reported that the export and slaughter market continued to rise, and cows and bulls were met by a strong panel of buyers and sold to competitive rates.
Heavy feeder steers and heifers also sold to a dearer market with demand continuing to grow.
Weaners and restockers saw the biggest change with good quality steers topping at 410c/kg with the majority of steers making 360c/kg.
Good quality restocker heifers also sold to a strong market.
H Stevens sold Droughtmaster heavy cows for 250c or $ 1548 and Droughtmaster heavy feeder steers for 326c or $1485.
RD Gehrke sold Charbray cows for 250c or $1533.
A Stark sold Greyman medium cows for 249c or $1440 and Brangus light feeder steers for 359c or $1485.
Frieseian dairy cull cows from A & L Anstis sold for 216c or $1345.
S and K Harper sold Droughtmaster bulls for 281c or $2377.
AC & DJ Sawatzki sold Charbray 6 tooth heavy heifers for 270c or $1515.
T and R Jackson sold Limo cross light feeder steers for 333c or $1267.
Santa feeder heifers from Hodgetrans sold for 289c or $1140.
S Whyte sold Droughtmaster grain assist steers for 300c or $1420.
Rugby Farms sold Charolais cross grain assist heifers for 303c or $1227.
Angus cross weaner heifers from TWP Thomson sold for 291c or $670.
CW Brown sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 409c or $1052.
W Callinan sold Charolais cross weaner steers for 390c or $851.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.