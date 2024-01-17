Queensland Country Life
Cause of cattle deaths in south east Qld indeterminate

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
January 17 2024 - 4:30pm
Biosecurity Queensland have been unable to determine the cause of death for cattle at a dam in SE Qld. File pic
Biosecurity Queensland have been unable to determine the cause of death for cattle at a dam in SE Qld. File pic

An investigation into the deaths of a number of cattle in the vicinity of Bjelke-Petersen Dam last November has been unable to find a cause of death.

