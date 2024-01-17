Cause of cattle deaths in south east Qld indeterminate

An investigation into the deaths of a number of cattle in the vicinity of Bjelke-Petersen Dam last November has been unable to find a cause of death.
A media report last year stated that a camper had stumbled across about 12 dead cows at the dam.
Today, a Department of Agriculture and Fisheries spokesperson said Biosecurity Queensland investigated an incident following a report by a member of the public.
The spokesperson said the investigation found that a small number of cattle had died and made inquiries about the care of one individual animal.
"There was insufficient evidence to take the matter further," the spokesperson said.
"As a number of animals had died at the site, Biosecurity Queensland collected samples for laboratory diagnosis, but results proved inconclusive."
The spokesperson said Biosecurity Queensland encouraged reporting from the public about matters of animal biosecurity or welfare concern so they could be assessed and appropriately addressed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.