Two men charged with shooting murder of Rockhampton man

Police have charged two Rockhampton men with the shooting murder of 34-year-old central Queensland man in November last year.
Local man Anuisha Bone, 34, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the neck on the side of the road at Norman Gardens in the Rockhampton region on November 17, 2023.
Earlier today detectives charged a 26-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Rockhampton, with the men to appear in Rockhampton magistrates Court later today.
Police said the two men were taken into custody on unrelated matters in the days following the shooting, but were today removed from the Capricornia Correctional Centre and taken to the Rockhampton watch house, where they were each charged with one count of murder.
Detective Superintendent Darrin Shadlow said the investigation had been "very difficult", with investigators brought in from the Brisbane Homicide Investigation Unit to assist Rockhampton CIB.
"At the time it was a scene on the side of the road, there were no direct witnesses who had come forward," he said.
"Through the tenacious investigation by the detectives, witnesses were identified and spoken to and people have been spoken to numerous times and they have come forward with information assisting us.
"We're not looking for anyone else in relation to the matter."
Police also allegedly seized 12 firearms, possessed unlawfully, throughout the duration of their investigation.
"Some of the firearms have been traced back to some property offences, however, some have not been able to be traced due to some modifications made to the weapons," Mr Shadlow said.
"It is certainly worrying that there is that many illegal firearms in the community, but again the illegal possession of these firearms is something we will continue to target."
He said members of the public had been helpful in their investigation, with a large number of people having come forward to offer information, but appealed for further information.
"We are still other people that will have information in relation to this to come forward and speak to us."
Mr Shadlow said the victim's family had been spoken to following the arrests and charges having been made and said they were handling the situation "as best they can".
