Malcolm and Chick Gadsby run Talgai Santa Gertrudis like it's their own

At Talgai Gertrudis Stud, general managers Malcolm and Chick Gadsby oversee two adjoining properties, one which runs a 300 head stud herd and the other a 600 head commercial herd, at Nindooinbah, just south of Beaudesert.
Mr and Mrs Gadsby care for a commercial herd of 600 Santa / Charolais breeders at 'The Gorge' a 875.7 hectares (2164 acres) property while the breeder herd is located at Broadlands on 1344 ha (3323 acres), situated next door.
Looking across across the lush paddocks towards the steers and heifers which are fattened for the meatworks and domestic markets, Mr Gadsby reckons they have the best job in the world.
"I think the secret to successfully managing other people's properties and livestock is to treat them as thought they are your own," he said.
"Chick and I have been working for Max and Roz Baldwin for 20 years and they trust us to manage all the companies' agricultural operations.
"Together we choose which cattle to buy, sell, keep and breed from."
The couple said with the 600 breeders on Broadlands, they aim to have the steer progeny progress through to feeder weight of least 450 kg, before they are sold through Beaudesert, Toogoolawah, Moreton Saleyards or direct to feedlots.
"The best of the heifer progeny we retain for breeders ," they said.
"The others are sold to local markets and feedlots, while cull cows go direct to JBS Australia - Dinmore Abattoir."
The Gadsby's said after the Baldwins purchased the Dingyarra at Toogoolawah, they also bought the Robenlea Santa Gertrudis Stud which they renamed to Talgai Santas in 2005.
While a recent knee replacement to repair a niggling netball injury has kept Chick from dashing across the paddock or mustering on a motorbike, she said she used to time to ensure the administration details of the business (as usual) stayed ship shape.
A former nurse like her mum, Chick said there's always something to do on a farm and she loves keeping busy, so when not working on a livestock matter, she's out in the home garden.
"Before we moved here just over five years ago we were based out at Glenora at Goomburra on the Darling Downs." she said.
"This is a great place to live, I love it here and I've created a garden and am about to put in a new rose bed."
"You mean you want me to put in a new garden bed for you," her husband said with a grin as he walked by.
The pair who grew up on farms in the state's west agreed it's a family affair with one son Jamie undertaking to break in the cattle then show them at the Ekka and local ag shows.
The dynamic duo are assisted by stockman Dan Banks and couple of highly intelligent livewire border collies, Jessie and Soda.
The cattle breeding objective has been to breed herd improving sires for the commercial cattle producer, he said.
"We sell our commercial cattle through Elders and Bartholomew & Co at Beaudesert," Mr Gadsby said.
"At Toogoolawah we sell though Sherpherdson & Boyd and we also sell at the Moreton Saleyard and JBS Dinmore (meatworks)."
They also look after a smaller herd of Santas, Shorthorns, Charolais and Speckle Parks, which roam the paddocks near the Baldwin homestead on the extended property.
Mr Gadsby said the homestead herd are destined to live to a ripe old age and all have ear tags displaying their name.
"We call them Roz's pets," he said.
The couple said 'The Gorge' property runs along the Sarabah Range and features natural pastures including Rhodes, Paspalum, Setaria, Siratro, Kikuyu and clovers.
Mrs Gadsby said the hay business was established when the Baldwin's bought 'Dingyarra' at Toogoolwah in late 2004.
""Then in 2005 they purchased another property, 'Uruga' in the Victoria Hill area west of Allora and the hay operation expanded."
"We harvest and once our own sheds are full we sell the excess," Mr Gadsby said.
"We have 170 acres of irrigation developed with prime Lucerne and a further 295 acres of dryland farming for hay.
"And a centre pivot is soon to go in at Broadlands.'
While they said it's a joy to see the pastures so green, they know ow quickly drought can follow heavy rains.
"Cainbable Creek flows through the heart of the property and it always seems to be running," Mr Gadsby said.
"Plus we have three bores for water supply.."
