Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Malcolm and Chick Gadsby run Talgai Santa Gertrudis like it's their own

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
January 28 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talgai Santa Gertrudis Stud at Nindooinbah area, general managers, Malcolm and Chick Gadsby, at 'The Gorge' property with their border collies Jess and Soda. Picture: Alison Paterson
Talgai Santa Gertrudis Stud at Nindooinbah area, general managers, Malcolm and Chick Gadsby, at 'The Gorge' property with their border collies Jess and Soda. Picture: Alison Paterson

At Talgai Gertrudis Stud, general managers Malcolm and Chick Gadsby oversee two adjoining properties, one which runs a 300 head stud herd and the other a 600 head commercial herd, at Nindooinbah, just south of Beaudesert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.