Working dogs fill staffing gaps on farm

As workers become increasingly hard to find, more and more graziers are turning to working dogs to help lighten the load on farm.
Gary Wendt of Ray White Livestock, Rockhampton, which runs the major dog trial and working dog sale in the beef capital each year, said working dogs were very valuable these days due to the amount of work they could do without having staff.
As a result, Mr Wendt said the price of working dogs had jumped considerably since their dog sales started in Rockhampton in 2015.
"People are putting a value on dogs more now than they ever were because they can't get staff and buying the right dog is valuable because they know what they can do with them," he said.
Mr Wendt said he was not surprised that last year's top priced Border Collie, Cabra Glebe Sid, went for $33,000.
He said he would like to think that price would be matched this year, but did not know at this stage if it would be beaten without knowing what dogs were in this year's sale.
"Sid was a real good dog, he could go down the paddock and do the job by himself and bring cattle back, Jo (the vendor) could work him from a long way away," he said.
Queensland Working Cattle Dog Trial Association treasurer and life member, Elizabeth Hughes, said $33,000 was top of the price range for a working dog, but added that a good working dog was a wise investment.
"What value do you put on a work force that you can call on whenever it suits you to get the job done as it suits you," she said.
"You're looking at anything from about $800 to $2000 for a pup at six or eight weeks old...but you don't have a reliable worker until they're about 18 months old...but after that, you have a worker who can save you a lot of harassment with your stock, and makes your stock quiet if you educate your stock with dogs."
Mrs Hughes said it did not matter to a working dog if it was wet, cold or rainy, or what time of the day it was when they started work.
"They will be bouncing up and down, saying 'pick me, pick me'," she said.
