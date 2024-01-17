Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Light yearling heifers improve by 40c/kg at Roma

January 17 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Light yearling heifers improve by 40c/kg at Roma
Light yearling heifers improve by 40c/kg at Roma

Numbers increased at Roma on Tuesday to 6317 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.