Light yearling heifers improve by 40c/kg at Roma

Numbers increased at Roma on Tuesday to 6317 head.
Cattle were drawn from NSW along with consignments from a large number of the usual supply area.
All the regular processor lotfeeders and backgrounders attended with one additional export buyer in the cow market which increased prices.
Light weight yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made from 321c to 464c to average 441c/kg.
Yearling steers 200 to 280kg also returning to the paddock sold to 468c with an average of 403c/kg.
Yearling steers 280 to 330kg improved in price to 446c/kg.
Yearling steers 330 to 400kg sold from 280c to a top of 452c/kg.
Yearling steers 400 to 480kg averaged 343c and sold from 310c to 374c/kg.
Yearling steers over 480kg sold well to reach 364c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg topped at 338c up almost 40c/kg on last sale.
Yearling heifers 200 to 280kg mostly sold from 234c to 360c/kg.
Yearling heifers 280 to 330kg sold to 298c to processors with restockers paying to 322c/kg.
Yearling heifers 330 to 400kg also to processors made to 298c/kg.
Yearling heifers 400 to 480kg to feed topped at 328c to average 324c/kg.
Yearling heifers over 480kg also to feed made to 296c/kg.
Grown steers 400 to 500kg topped at 310c most sold from 270c to 290c/kg. Grown steers 500 to 600kg made to 298c to processors with the over 600kg selling to 296c/kg. Grown heifers also sold to 296c/kg.
A small number of young cows made to 288c with the 2 score cows 400 to 520kg selling to 253c and the heavy 3 score cows to 283c/kg.
The best of the heavy weight bulls to 281c/kg. - MLA
