Grazing, irrigation property EOIs extended to February 14 | Videos

By Mark Phelps
January 17 2024 - 12:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate

The expressions of interest sales process for two productive south west Queensland properties have been extended to February 14 following a significant improvement in seasonal conditions.

