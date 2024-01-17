Grazing, irrigation property EOIs extended to February 14 | Videos

The expressions of interest sales process for two productive south west Queensland properties have been extended to February 14 following a significant improvement in seasonal conditions.
Oinmurra in the Dirranbandi district and Melrose at Cunnamulla are both being offered by Grimwade and Gordon.
The exclusion fenced 12,053 hectare (29,784 acre) Dirranbandi district property Oinmurra has an estimated carrying capacity of 2000 adult cattle equivalents running on buffel grass pastures.
The 1520ha (3756 acre) Warrego River operation Melrose has 462ha of irrigation backed by 6300ML of high security water from the Cunnamulla weir and a 300ML underground licence.
Exclusion fenced 12,053 hectare (29,784 acre) Balonne region property Oinmurra has an estimated carrying capacity of 2000 adult cattle equivalents.
Presented as an exceptionally well watered, mixed grazing opportunity suited to cattle, sheep or goats, the property is located on the Bollon Dirranbandi Road, 42km north west of Dirranbandi and 70km south west of St George.
Oinmurra features a highly productive controlled, flowing bore that feeds two dams and seven poly header tanks, which supply a network of 31 concrete troughs strategically positioned across the property.
The established buffel grass pastures are enclosed by the boundary exclusion fence.
Other infrastructure includes a homestead, cottage, workshops, shearing shed, and equipped cattle and sheep yards.
Warrego River irrigation operation Melrose (pictures lower right) is a two property aggregation covering 1520 hectares (3756 acres).
Located 3km from Cunnamulla, there is currently 462ha under centre pivot and lateral irrigation while the balance of the property is used for grazing.
Melrose is supported by more than 6300 megalitres of high security water from the Cunnamulla Weir and a 300ML underground licence.
Soils across the aggregation range from grey self-mulching cracking clays to red brown earths.
Most of the land is classed as open alluvial plains with gidyea and wooded alluvial plains with a small proportion of mulga sandplain.
The property features a renovated, multi-site accommodation for permanent and casual workers.
There are also storage sheds and cold-room facilities.
Melrose is currently run as a hay and livestock depot business. However, the water security, expanded irrigation potential, infrastructure, location and management suggest the property is suited to a range of uses.
Expressions of interest for both Oinmurra and Melrose close on February 14.
