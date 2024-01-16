Man's body found after two-day search in Queensland's far west

The 25-year-old South Australian man reported missing in Queensland's far south west since Sunday has been found dead.
The man was reported missing in the Durham area, between Innaminka and Noccundra, at about 4.30pm on Sunday, resulting in a land and air search involving police, SES and local mustering helicopters, being mounted on Monday.
According to police, the man went missing after becoming separated from a friend along Woomanooka Road, in the Bulloo shire, on Sunday morning.
"Information to police indicates the pair had been travelling in convoy when their vehicles became bogged," a police statement read.
They were walking to get help when the woman turned back and the pair became separated.
Search and rescue coordinator Senior Constable Mark Baker said temperatures in the region had been around 40 degrees on Sunday.
The media and public were thanked for their assistance.
