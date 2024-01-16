Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Man's body found after two-day search in Queensland's far west

Updated January 17 2024 - 10:45am, first published 10:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The area in which the man went missing. Picture: Supplied
The area in which the man went missing. Picture: Supplied

The 25-year-old South Australian man reported missing in Queensland's far south west since Sunday has been found dead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.