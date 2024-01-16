Loose cattle trailer causes traffic chaos in Rocky

A cattle truck travelling from Sarina caused traffic chaos in Rockhampton this afternoon when its trailer came loose and cows escaped.
The trailer loaded with cattle veered on to a traffic verge at the corner of Moores Creek and Yaamba roads, near Stockland Shopping Centre.
The back door of the trailer has then opened and two cattle have escaped causing mayhem.
Dozens of police, council officers and security were called in to capture the errant animals.
Detective acting Senior Sergeant Liam Scanlon of the Police Stock and Rural Crime Squad said the truck and trailer were going around the corner on Moores Creek and Yaamba roads when the trailer has somehow come off.
He said the back door of the trailer has then slid open and two cattle got out before the door was closed.
It's understood one section of the road was closed and one animal was caught quite quickly and loaded into a council trailer.
The second animal apparently took longer to catch and at one point had run through a barbed wire fence and was bailed up in the yard of a medical centre in Richardson Rd, quite some distance from the trailer.
There were no reports of any injuries.
