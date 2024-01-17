Quality improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 356 cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
They said numbers increased this week with a better-quality run of cattle yarded. With all the usual buyers present and keen to buy, values again increased.
A much better yarding of cows and grown heifers saw values increase 10-20c/kg. Bulls were firm on last week.
More trade cattle were penned this week, with most being well finished heifers which sold strongly to be 10-25c/kg better. Weaners and yearlings returning to the paddock were keenly sought after to sell 10-20c/kg better than last week.
P and H Lyons sold Limousin cross weaner steers at 345.2c/kg to come in at $914/hd. Droughtmasters weaner heifers from P Newlove realised 309.2c/kg for a return of $782/hd. Pecan Pastoral sold Angus cross trade feeder heifers for 289.2c/kg to realise $1124/hd.
R Green sold Santa cross grain-fed heifers at 297.2c/kg or $1705/hd and grain-fed steers for 305.2c/kg returning $1907/hd. They also sold Murray Grey cross heavy cows for 242.2c/kg with a result of $2058/hd. Morden Pastoral sold Droughtmaster medium cows at 246.2c/kg or $1501/hd.
Simmetal cross medium cows from Homeview returned 251.2c/kg for an outcome of $1482/hd. Singh Enterprises sold Droughtmaster cows for 244.2c/kg with a result of $1292/hd. A Charbray bull from B Parfitt made 279.2c/kg with a return of $2247/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.