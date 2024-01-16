Light weight restocker yearling steers hit 550c at Toowoomba

The first cattle sale in Toowoomba for 2024 on Monday attracted 208 head.
There was a large variation in the standard, however some excellent quality light weight steers were included in the lineup.
Buyer attendance was good along with a very large number of onlookers.
Prices improved across all classes with light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock noticeably dearer.
Light weight yearling steers to restockers under 200kg sold to a high 550c to average 520c/kg.
Yearling steers under 280kg returning to the paddock made to 494c to average 460c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 353c to 360c with sales to 366c/kg.
Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 354c to average 347c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg made to 320c/kg.
Yearling heifers under 280kg to restockers averaged 294c and made to 306c/kg.
Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 304c to 308c and sold to 314c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 214c and sold to 218c/kg.
Good heavy weight cows made to 254c to average 248c/kg.
Light weight bulls made to 324c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1180/unit.
- MLA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.