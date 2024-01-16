Queensland Country Life
Light weaners make 452c/kg at Gympie

January 16 2024
Light weaners make 452c/kg at Gympie
Light weaners make 452c/kg at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1267 cattle at Gympie for the first sale of 2024, and reported the market met spirited competition for all descriptions.

