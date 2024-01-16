Light weaners make 452c/kg at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1267 cattle at Gympie for the first sale of 2024, and reported the market met spirited competition for all descriptions.
Heavy feeders topped at 378c/kg for Droughtmaster steers from J and M Pastoral returning $1646 and $1626. Droughtmaster steers from Goomeri made 378c ($1615).
Charbray cross Droughtmaster steers from Riversleigh Pastoral made 384c ($1410 and $1340). Droughtmasters from the Goscomb family, Imbil, made 370c ($1356) and their Charbray cross brothers made 398c ($1211). Charbray cross weaner steers from Rod Janke made 406c ($1275).
Charbray weaner steers from E and E Euston, Glastonbury, sold for 410c ($1140) and Santa cross steers from Proston sold for 410c ($910). Light Charbray weaner steers from Tressavale Pastoral, Glastonbury, made 452c ($799).
Feeder heifers generally sold from 288c to 318c pending content. Quality Droughtmaster heifers from the Goscomb family made 364c ($1162). Quality Charbray heifers from Hivesville made 356c ($1163). Weaner heifers generally sold from 290c to 345c.
Cows and calves topped at $1575 but generally sold from $1100 to $1550 pending quality.
The next Gympie sale is on Monday January 29.
