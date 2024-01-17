Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Qld's farmers over 80 inspire future generations

Steph Allen
By Steph Allen
January 17 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Garside, inducting cattle into the feedlot on of the Garside properties, Calderwood. Picture: Ria Heath
Reg Garside, inducting cattle into the feedlot on of the Garside properties, Calderwood. Picture: Ria Heath

There's an old saying; 'back in my day', often wistfully said when reminiscing on times past.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steph Allen

Steph Allen

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.