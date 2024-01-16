Queensland Country Life
Search and rescue underway west of Noccundra

Updated January 16 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 3:24pm
Police in far south west Queensland are searching in scorching heat for a South Australian man who walked away from his bogged vehicle on Sunday.

