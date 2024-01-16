Search and rescue underway west of Noccundra

Police in far south west Queensland are searching in scorching heat for a South Australian man who walked away from his bogged vehicle on Sunday.
The 25-year-old man was reported missing in the Durham area, between Innaminka and Noccundra, at about 4.30pm that day.
"Information to police indicates the pair had been travelling in convoy when their vehicles became bogged," a police statement read.
They were walking to get help when the woman turned back and the pair became separated.
A land and air search was launched for the man on Monday, involving SES and general duties officers, with assistance from two local mustering helicopters.
Search and rescue coordinator Senior Constable Mark Baker said on Tuesday the search was continuing.
"It has been a very hot weekend in this area, with temperatures believed to be around 40 degrees on Sunday," he said.
"Our search is continuing today, involving the SES and assistance from two local mustering helicopters.
"Police are in touch with the man's family as search efforts continue."
