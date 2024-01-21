Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Horticultural growers feeling the squeeze

By Aaron Kiely, Queensland Farmers' Federation President
January 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horticultural growers feeling the squeeze
Horticultural growers feeling the squeeze

'Cost of living' may well have been the phrase of 2023. With continuous interest rate rises throughout the year, the inflationary crunch was felt across a host of daily purchases such as fuel and many everyday items at the supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.