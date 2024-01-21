Horticultural growers feeling the squeeze

As we look in detail at the issue of the real cost of food production, what the consumer is paying at the checkout vs what returns a farmer actually receives, the questions cannot be ignored. Do we value the quality and quantity of fresh food produced in Australia? Do we want future generations to be able to enjoy access to affordable, quality Aussie food as we all have? If we do want to maintain food security for all in this country, what are the key levers that need to be pulled? Food for thought.