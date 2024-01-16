Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Record-breaking Sid has seven pups with Cass

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
Updated January 16 2024 - 7:05pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Parker and her daughter, Macey, with Cass and Sid and one of their pups. Picture: James Parker
Helen Parker and her daughter, Macey, with Cass and Sid and one of their pups. Picture: James Parker

After paying a record-breaking $33,000 for Cabra Glebe Sid last year, Helen Parker was initially nervous about putting the dog to work when she got him home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judith Maizey

Judith Maizey

Journalist

Judith Maizey has worked as a journalist and communications specialist for more than 30 years throughout Queensland and NSW. Working for Queensland Country Life, she is always up for a chat and loves a good story. Contact 0417 546 616. E: judith.maizey@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.