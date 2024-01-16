Record-breaking Sid has seven pups with Cass

After paying a record-breaking $33,000 for Cabra Glebe Sid last year, Helen Parker was initially nervous about putting the dog to work when she got him home.
Mrs Parker and her husband, James, of Harrami, Monto, paid the top price for the border collie, Sid, at the Ray White Ray Livestock Rockhampton Dog Trial & Working Dog Sale in April, last year.
A month later, Mrs Parker bought the top priced female dog, Riverside Casino (Cass) for $13,500 at the Central West Queensland Working Dog Auction in Blackall.
Mrs Parker said she thought about letting Sid sleep inside after they bought him home from the sale.
"I was very nervous working him after the sale...but we took him to Rocky Repro and collected semen from him so we have some straws in the tank as a bit of insurance," she said.
"He's also the kind of dog whose smart enough not to put himself in positions to get hurt so hopefully that carries him through...but, yes, I was very nervous after I brought him home and I just worked him with weaners to get used to him...and now, this year, he's going full steam and adapted really well."
As well as settling in to work on farm, Sid has also serviced four bitches at a cost of $1500 each and just had a litter of seven puppies with Cass. The puppies are three weeks old and, as yet, the Parkers are undecided as to how many they will keep and what price they will sell the remainder.
Mrs Parker said she did not look at Sid's pedigree, but did talk to the vendor Joseph Leven and watch a video of Sid at work before the sale.
"I was just on the look out for a new working dog...I wasn't looking to buy the top priced dog," she said.
"I didn't look at the breeding or anything, I was looking for a genuine working dog, one with good cattle instinct, a good work ethic and that would travel, and he popped up."
Before the actual sale, Mrs Parker said they were willing to pay between $10,000 and $20,000 for a really good dog.
"I was happy to pay $20,000 and we thought we could get him for that, but we ended up paying a bit more," she said.
"Seeing him work that day - just the way his cattle instinct and the way he worked the cattle, he was pretty special."
Certainly, Mrs Parker has absolutely no regrets about buying Sid, who is now two and half years old, and doing exactly what she hoped he would do.
"He's the perfect all round dog in my eyes and just what I was looking for - the way he works cattle, the feel that he has for cattle, he's really smart and he doesn't annoy or upset them. He has plenty of force when needed, but only applies the amount of force as needed, he's not a bully, he's just great.
"I'm very happy with him, if I could buy another one like him, I would."
Mrs Parker said Cass, who is now four years old, was also working really well, but had a different style and was a bit harder than Sid.
"But, she fits the team although I really haven't worked her a whole lot. I only worked her once (after buying her) and then we got her in pup as I really wanted to get some pups out of her. We thought it would be a good cross the bloodlines between Sid and her," she said.
"We really like her and didn't think about getting a bitch and breeding. I just really just wanted a good work dog, but Sid was just so well bred when we looked at his breeding that we thought we needed some well bred bitches to put him over and that's what she was, she's really well bred."
Mrs Parker said there was always a risk buying dogs and horses
"You really don't know what you're getting and wonder why people are selling them as most people don't sell their best dogs (or horses), but Jo said Sid was picked specifically for the sale and that he wanted to take a good genuine dog there," she said.
Mrs Parker said a good working dogs were hard to find, but were definitely worth the money.
She said she started with her own working dogs, Border Collies, when she was working up north 15 years ago and still had her first one, Cash,
"James and I have always had working dogs, they play a big role with us mustering with our horses every muster...we just see the value in a good working dog," she said.
The Parkers run a Wagyu breeding operation of 1500 head at Harrami, at Monto.
