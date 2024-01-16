Southern president: Campdraft demand can't be satisfied with more associations

The president of the Southern Campdrafting Association says it doesn't matter how many associations are raised to cater to growing demand, there won't be enough.
Gina Lincoln has been in the SCA president's chair for well over a decade and said she's seen the sport grow from 20 drafts a year to 62 events on the calendar this coming year.
A new platform offering the Campdraft Central nomination, draw and results system at an "affordable rate", plus insurance, via a newly incorporated association, was announced in Queensland at the start of January, with its founder Wally Rae citing a desire to assist groups to add more events to the calendar.
The Southern Campdrafting Association celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023, encompassing committees in South Australia, Victoria, Canberra and southern NSW, and according to its website, current secretary Kelly Ferguson has seen membership grow from 48 members in 1973 to almost 1800 full members and over 400 draft permit holders in the 2022-23 season, an average growth rate of 5 per cent.
Ms Lincoln said clubs used a variety of nomination platforms, Campdraft Central being the most popular, but the SCA didn't dictate what system they should use.
"It's whatever they can use to make it work," she said. "But we've still got waiting lists."
Their way of dealing with it is to 'clash' their drafts, or run three or four on the same weekend.
The idea is to site them three to four hours apart so that if people can't get in at one, they may be able to travel to another within reach.
Ms Lincoln said it was helping but was not the full answer.
The website says the formation of the SCA came about because supporters felt northern riders were well recognised in the region but southern ones less so, and to provide insurance cover to its riders.
"The SCA has never lost sight of its main aim, which is to provide personal accident insurance for all its members at a very affordable cost of $165 all inclusive and also provides insurance for all SCA clubs in this unique Australian horse sport," it says.
Ms Lincoln said their insistence on riding safety and safety on grounds meant they had been able to keep insurance costs down.
"It moves with CPI but it only goes up if you have accidents," she said. "We haven't lifted our membership price for three years."
In addition to the $165 membership, there is a weekend membership of $90 for volunteers and the like.
Ms Lincoln said she wasn't surprised by the move in Queensland, because everyone was trying to make campdrafting easier for competitors to participate.
"I don't think anyone's got the solution, it's growing so fast," she said, commenting that the availability of cattle was another limiting factor.
"We're very fortunate that people loan their cattle but some places are restricted by how many cattle are donated, and that's nobody's fault," she said.
Asked about pressure to accumulate points, Ms Lincoln said 90pc of people in the SCA didn't chase points.
She said they worked in well with the Gippsland Campdraft Association, attending a lot of each other's drafts, depending on weather.
"You can be members of all organisations in Australia if you want," she said.
"I haven't got involved with what's going on in the north.
"Our dynamic's changed to become more professional but we still hold to family values and grassroots membership."
