Dawson Valley cotton growers invest in new water infrastructure

Dawson Valley cotton grower Simon Green says investment into new water infrastructure will provide better water security and allow for expansion at his family's irrigated cropping operation.
Badminton at Theodore is part of the DG Farming enterprise, with Mr Green in charge of the property's irrigated crop, currently growing 350 hectares of cotton.
Their Lochleigh and Silverton properties currently grow 120h of dryland cotton, with 1200h of sorghum soon to be planted.
Mr Green recently invested in an additional ring tank and water delivery system at Badminton, connected to the Dawson River, with the new dam and channels expected to hold 900 megalitres of water once full.
"We've got access to SWIR water allocation, which we're allowed to access during high-flow flood events... That's given us the ability to pump more, and allowed us to build another storage and store more water on farm," Mr Green said.
The earthworks to construct the storage took around three and a half months to complete, with laser buckets and scrapers brought in by contractors.
"This storage was built as well as a channel system through the farm. During the process we also combined a couple of small irrigation fields into one larger field to try and improve our operation efficiency," he said.
Mr Green said efficiency would be improved through less infrastructure overall to maintain, longer runs with less turning for machinery, less head ditches to maintain and siphons to start.
"We're just finishing the pump station off and the pipework to fill it, so hopefully in the next couple of weeks we'll be able to pump water into the dam," Mr Green said.
"We'll be able to gravity fill approximately two thirds of it and then just top it up with a pump after that."
The area chosen was previously used as grazing country and located on the low part of the farm, meaning they could take advantage of gravity fill during significant tail-water runoff in a storm event.
Mr Green said the purpose of the investment was to ensure water security and increase development through cotton country expansion, with an 250 hectares of grazing country looking to be converted into irrigated cropping area in the coming years.
"You've got to best utilise the country. There's just more return on asset with growing cotton."
It is the second ring tank on the property, with an existing dam built two or three decades ago.
The existing dam holds 1000 megalitres of water and is fairly full now thanks to decent rainfall in December which brought their allocation up from 3 per cent before Christmas to 48pc by early January.
"In December we had 132mm and 89mm in November, this month we've had 50mm in the last couple of days here as well, so it's a real turnaround in the season," Mr Green said.
"The river has been running for about a fortnight now and every weir is full so we've been able to flood harvest for about a week."
This year's cotton crop on Badminton was mostly established using some allocation purchased through temporary transfer.
"Up until this point we used any water we had in storage just to establish 350 hectares of cotton, it's been planted from mid-September until the start of December," Mr Green said.
"We put a lot of faith in the Dawson River running each year, so hence why we've planted the entire farm and got it established and then just sat on our hands."
It was pretty dry until early November, with the crop mostly left to fend for itself, but frequent rainfall over the last two months meant the paddocks were looking quite healthy considering their dry start.
"You wouldn't even know that some of these paddocks haven't been irrigated as they look like a fully irrigated crop, they've performed really well, so we've been fairly lucky," he said.
"If it stays dry in January we'll be putting on about 0.75 of a megalitre per hectare every irrigation and generally, in fine weather that's every seven to ten days, depending on temperature."
Mr Green was hopefully for a good season considering he'd seen good weather and low insect pressure.
They had only had to spray insecticide once so far, a third of what they'd normally have to do.
The properties were planted with 746, 714, and 606 B3F varieties, and a third of Badminton with XtendFlex.
Mr Green was expecting a yield of around 12 bales to the hectare for their irrigated crop.
As dryland crop had been planted onto a full moisture profile, Mr Green was expecting around 3.5 bales per hectare.
Further development was still in the pipeline for Badminton, with plans to build a third dam alongside the older storage, initially removing around 20 hectares of irrigated land from their system.
"The pumping infrastructure can service both storages," Mr Green said.
"The third storage will secure water for any additional development on the property."
