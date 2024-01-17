Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Dawson Valley cotton growers invest in new water infrastructure

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
January 17 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Green with employee Jacob Davis in an irrigated cotton crop planted on the 15th of September. Behind them is the unfinished pumping station suction tower which will be connected to the property's new ring tank system. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey
Simon Green with employee Jacob Davis in an irrigated cotton crop planted on the 15th of September. Behind them is the unfinished pumping station suction tower which will be connected to the property's new ring tank system. Pictures by Ellouise Bailey

Dawson Valley cotton grower Simon Green says investment into new water infrastructure will provide better water security and allow for expansion at his family's irrigated cropping operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.