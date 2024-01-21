Thirty-five years closer to health equity for RDAQ

As sure as one year ends, another year begins. And the crossover period between the old and the new is always a time of reflection and goal setting.
But for rural doctors across Queensland, 2024 takes on a greater significance in our ongoing journey to bring equity in healthcare to rural and remote communities.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland.
It was formed by a small and committed group of doctors in 1989, with the purpose of supporting rural doctors, their families, and the communities in which they live and work.
Now, 35 years on RDAQ is Queensland's leading advocacy voice for rural and remote doctors and communities.
It provides rural doctors with a genuine sense of belonging, networks, support, advocacy, education and our legendary annual conference.
I first became involved with RDAQ as a student, and it has been a constant and invaluable presence throughout my career.
We are a respected and fearless voice for rural and remote doctors with the knowledge, experience, connections and ability to influence positive change.
We put our patients and communities at the centre of what we do.
The launch of our policy platform in 2023 has us poised to continue to build on this momentum of influence into this, our 35th year.
Our rural maternity policy, released in March 2023, asserts maternity care should and can be delivered safely to women and their families as close to home as possible and by a collaborative, multi-disciplinary team with strong governance structures.
Our Doctors in Rural Training (DiRT) policy, released in August 2023, asserts doctors in rural training must be afforded professional, quality education and training opportunities that build upon those received by their city counterparts.
In 2024 we continue to work with policy makers, our sector advocacy peers, our members, educational facilities and the broader healthcare community to deliver better outcomes for rural health.
And we are preparing to deliver our next significant policy piece on rural general practice.
Primary care is the backbone of rural healthcare. If rural and remote Queenslanders don't have consistent access to GPs, the communities' overall health suffers, hospitals are put under pressure and every individual is disadvantaged.
So much has been achieved across RDAQ's 35 years as we strive to close the healthcare gap for rural and remote Queenslanders.
However, there is still a long way to go and RDAQ is committed to this task.
Rural medicine is a fantastic and rewarding career. Living and working in the county should be celebrated.
We're proud of how far we've come at RDAQ, and ready for the challenges that lie ahead.
- Dr Alex Dunn, RDAQ president
