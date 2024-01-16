Rural stock experts predict the 2024 Queensland bull sale season

Predicting the future of stud sales can sometime feel like peering into a crystal ball, some of the state's leading stock agents toss their hat into the ring and reveal their thoughts for 2024.
Agents said while thy felt the 2023 market was better than expected, 2024 could emerge with bull sales experiencing robust clearance rates and strong averages, partially buoyed by a positive commercial market.
Queensland Country Life asked five experienced livestock agents their predictions for the bull selling season.
Carl Young, Elders, Beaudesert
"I feel stud stock sales in 2024 will achieve stronger results than in 2023," he said.
"it's a tough one to predict but we have a good season in front of us as the commercial market is lifting.
"I would think it will be better than last year on the back of people culling their for age animals, they will get a lot better money for them so the stud stock outlook will be a bit higher."
Mr Young said as usual, weather would be a key indicator.
"We have had a bit of rain," he said.
"It all helps when the weather is in our favour."
Matthew Kennedy, Kennedy Rural, Georgetown
Mr Kennedy said he expected there would be a good deal of interest and action in the stud stock market for 2024.
"It's very weather dependent," Mr Kennedy said.
"It's been a good start to the season and as long as it keeps raining we will see a good demand for bull and cattle prices.
"Coming from last year's floods around Burketown and the Gulf, we have buyers who will definitely require more bulls.
"In 2023, north of Longreach had the best season for 10 years ,which is why so many people held onto cattle because of the prices."
Brendan Gilliland, GLM director, Dalby
"A lot of the market will hinge on how the season continues, we've seen widespread rain over eastern Australian and patches at the lesser end (of the state) so it's going to be interesting moving forward," he said.
"We have seen a lift in feeder prices of 20 cents to 25 cents per kilo in the last 10 days
"And our restocker market appears to be very strong, which is good as it repays the breeders who had a tough time as did most of the industry.
"I think it will hinge on rain, if we can get back to normalcy and good averages we should see the stud stock go very strong, (although) I think the 2023 market given the circumstances was very good."
Mr Gilliland said stud breeders who had invested in genetics would likely see solid returns during 2024.
"The money invested in genetics is phenomenal and I think if we keep breeding industry leading cattle, and keep the genetics pool (quality) up, then it looks very positive," he said.
"Those who invested in 2023 will still be influencing their breeder program 10 to 15 years down the track."
Dane Pearce Nutrien North Queensland Stud Stock Manager
"Last Year, while it was tough in places, stud stock did very well and this was not a reflection of the season or the market," Mr Pearce said.
"I think this year we will see some strong competition, as people are always trying to buy the better bull or article and more and more people are looking for the above average."
Mr Pearce said buyers impacted by a lack of rain would hopefully be looking to buy this season.
"Obviously the weather plays a huge part in this equation," he said.
"While some west Queensland producers were destocking, we saw others who would normally be buying at sales sitting on their hands.
"In a lot of ways people are still rebuilding herds and will be looking to keep some females and will need to buy a bull to join some heifers."
Joe Grove, Ray White, Blackall
Mr Grove said he believed the top and the middle areas of the stud stock markets would experience different rates of growth this year.
"I think we will see improvements but not at the top end, this generally takes care of itself," he said.
"We will see a strengthening through the middle on the back of the rain which has swept through Queensland after a tougher 2023.
"This looks like a year with a strong middle coming for stud stock producers."
Mr Grove said he felt producers will be a little more cautious with the numbers to ensure they get the correct balance of livestock for their herds..
