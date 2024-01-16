Strong demand at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 421 head for the first sale of 2024 at Monto.
Agents reported a very good quality run of heavy export cattle came to hand with a small offering of mixed quality weaners on offer.
They said all categories sold to strong demand with meat works classes up to 30c/kg better, feeder steers and heifer saw good improvements and weaners sold to strong demand for the quality offered.
KR and TM Myles sold Brahman cross cows to 247.2c/kg at 519kg to return $1284.07/head.
Wayne Burton sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 250.2c/kg at 555kg to return $1388.61/head.
TJ and SL Clarke sold Droughtmaster cross cows to 252.2c/kg at 622kg to return $1569.95/head.
T and A Devillers sold Brahman cross cows to 247.2c/kg at 542kg to return $1341.06/head.
TM and RA Clarke sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 320c/kg at 455kg to return $1456.00/head.
Gavin and Wendy Streeter sold Charbray cross steers to 316.2c/kg at 438kg to return $1386.97/head.
GD and TM Schafer sold Charbray cross steers to 374.2c/kg at 362kg to return $1356.48/head.
GW Brian sold Charolais steers to 380c/kg at 340kg to return $1292.00/head.
Joshua Linke sold Angus cross steers to 340.2c/kg at 270kg to return $918.54/head.
NE and NL Benecke sold Brangus cross steers to 366.2c/kg at 236kg to return $865.80/head.
TM and RA Clarke sold Droughtmaster cross cows and calves to $1320/head.
Carinya Farms sold Angus cross heifers to 294.2c/kg at 426kg to return $1254.76/head.
Karen Hockey sold Brangus cross heifers to 298.2c/kg at 368kg to return $1099.61/head.
Karen Hockey sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 292.2c/kg at 371kg to return $1086.01/head.
J O'Sullivan sold Brangus heifers to 308.2c/kg at 268kg to return $827/head.
GW Brian sold Hereford cross heifers to 312.2c/kg at 305kg to return $952.21/head.
KJ Keiler sold Santa bull to 260c/kg at 505kg to return $2626/head.
S Power sold Brangus Bull to 259.2c/kg at 715kg to return $1853.28/head.
Galloway Pastoral sold Braford bulls to 255.2c/kg at 882kg to return $2252.14/head.
