Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Strong demand at Monto

January 16 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong demand at Monto
Strong demand at Monto

KellCo Rural Agencies yarded 421 head for the first sale of 2024 at Monto.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.