Cows and calves sell to $2650/unit at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1787 head for their store sale on Friday.
With some widespread rain over the Christmas period, the lotfeeders, breeders, and backgrounder buyers had plenty of confidence in the season again.
According to auctioneer Jack Fogg, the first sale of the year opened strong with all descriptions selling to a dearer market.
The Williams family, Mt Kilcoy, sold heavy Murray Grey cross feeder bullocks 24-28 months for $1760/hd. Graham and Mary Bambling, Monto, sold Limousin cross Brahman feeder steers 18 months old for $1540/hd. Lyle Facer, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1540/hd.
R and D Mayer, Mt Byron, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1530/hd. I, A and J Frohloff, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross feeder steers 16-18 months old for $1500/hd. Leikefett Holdings, Eskdale, sold Santa cross steers 18 months old for $1480/hd.
L and P Haynes sold Charolais cross feeder steers 14-16 months old for $1330/hd. Grieve Bros, Harlin, sold a quality line of Charolais cross backgrounder steers 10-14 months old with pens topping at $1390, $1300 and $1280. Clint Greenhill, Coominya, sold Limousin cross steers 14-16 months old for $1330/hd.
Glenvale P/ship, Jimna, sold Angus cross steers 12 months old for $1260/hd. Juandah Grazing, Lake Manchester, sold Charbray steers 12 months old for $1240/hd. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers 10-12 months old for $1230/hd.
J and C Marriott, Blackbutt, sold Droughtmaster steers 12-14 months old for $1240/hd. Luck Farming, Mt Mort, sold Charbray steers 12 months old for $1210/hd. Coates Farming, Maroon, sold Angus cross steers 12 months old for $1130/hd.
Kerrod Pierce, Rockhampton, sold pens of Shorthorn cross steers for $1140 and $1110/hd. Watonga Grazing, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers six months old for $920/hd. E and M Cooke sold Santa steers six to eight months old for $850/hd.
Breeder quality Charbray heifers, 18 months old account Alan Dean, Conondale, sold for $1420/hd. I, A and J Frohloff, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross heifers 16-18 months old for $1170/hd. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold Charbray cross feeder heifers 16-18 months old for $1160/hd.
Lyle Facer, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers 18 months old for $1130/hd. L and P Haynes, Linville, sold Charolais cross feeder heifers for $1080/hd. J and K Harvey, Toogoolawah, sold Santa cross heifers 18 months old for $1080/hd.
R and J Hampson, Monto, sold Charolais cross heifers 20 months old for $1080/hd. Glenvale, Jimna, sold Angus cross feeder heifers 14-16 months old for $1050/hd. Grieve Bros, Harlin, sold Charolais cross heifers 10-14 months old with pens topping at $1000, $960, $920 and $900/hd.
G and K Gelhaar, Gatton, sold Limousin cross heifers 12 months old for $950. Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold Charolais cross heifers 10 months old for $950/hd. B and L Hayes, Tarampa, sold Santa cross weaner heifers 10 months old for $930/hd.
A and R Wolff, Toogoolawah, sold Santa heifers 12-14 months old for $900/hd. Jina Grazing, Jimna, sold Charolais cross heifers 10 - 12 months old for $810/hd. W and T Davis, Linville, sold Droughtmaster heifers 12 months old for $770/hd. Taylor Schofield, Christmas Creek, sold Santa heifers 10-12 months old for $790/hd.
A quality pen of young Charolais cows with calves account D and C Steinback of Nuku Charolais sold for $2650/hd. Lachlan Barnes, Anduramba, sold middle aged Angus cross cows with two to three-month-old calves at foot for $2000/hd. Barnes Grazing, Anduramba, sold aged Charolais cross cows and three-month-old calves for $1800/hd.
A and H Perrett, Gympie, sold Charbray cows and valves for $1775/hd. Pregnant Charbray cows five to eight years account A and H Perrett, Gympie, sold for $1600/hd. The next Toogoolawah store sale will be on Thursday January 25, starting at 9am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.