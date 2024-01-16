Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves sell to $2650/unit at Toogoolawah

Updated January 16 2024 - 2:33pm, first published 1:30pm
Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1787 head for their store sale on Friday.

