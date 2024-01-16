Strong competition for store cattle at Woodford

There were 154 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Agents reported that another wet sale saw the market strengthen again.
Store cattle met strong competition, while meatworks cattle rates again improved.
Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Friesian cows for $1500. Peter Brown, Nanango, sold milk tooth Brangus heifers for $1030 and weaner heifers for $760.
Glen Harrison, Kilcoy, sold Braford store cows for $895, Santa heifers for $855, lines of Brahman cross store heifers for $805 and $700, Speckle Park weaner heifers for $770 and Brahman store weaner males for $760 and $690.
J Christensen, Avocavale, sold Santa weaner males for $820 and $760. Hodgens Partners, Bald Knob, sold Sahiwal backgrounder steers for $970. J and G Laspina, Rocksberg, sold Droughtmaster store cows for $920.
Murray Whitwell, Mt Tarampa, sold Braford vealer calves for $700. Gerry Carseldine, Wamuran, sold a Droughtmaster cow and calf for $2000 and Brahman cows for $1220 and 1110. Margaret Flynn, Mt Beppo, sold dairy cross steers for $1020 and $800.
