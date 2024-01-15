Charity begins at Springsure

The Central Highlands community rallied behind the annual Springsure Working Horse Association (SWHA) charity spectacular held last weekend at the Springsure Showgrounds offering 11 disciplines catering for a variety of classes.
Tickets for the three-day event were in high demand, which saw the ridden sections close within minutes of opening to the public via their online nominating platform.
Some of the nation's leading clinicians volunteered their time to instruct, including Injune's Damian Brennan who only last month captured the attention of the nation competing in the World NFR Final held at Las Vegas where the Australian Bronc Rider finished a creditable fifth in the PRCA World Saddle Bronc standings.
Damian was joined by fellow bronc riders Michael Maher, Greg Hamilton and Allan Powell instructing the bronc riding students. The bronc riding section culminated with a calcutta and jackpot bronc riding shoot out competition held on Saturday evening, which was won by Clermont's Clayton Braden.
Another instructor of note was accomplished working dog trainer and winner of the inaugural Muster Dog series Frank Finger, Clermont, along with his son, Scott, who tutored the finer points of working dogs.
Leading horse training instructors included Jason Leitch (cutting), Rob Durkin (campdrafting), Karin Howard (youth horsemanship), Ashleigh Fairbrother (challenge) and Frank Green (colt starting) while Matthew Monds instructed on shoeing.
Legendary Australian horseman Frank Green has been instructing since the start of the fundraising concept and many of the other clinicians have been instructing for multiple schools supporting the SWHA concept.
The event also catered for the crafty, with classes in barbed wire instructed by Darrin Milner and Chris Rohan oversaw the leather working section and the first aid component was taught by Vicki Revett.
This year, the SWHA proudly raised funds in aid of three worthy beneficiaries: The Springsure Hospital via CQ Shines Foundation, the Springsure Meals on Wheels and the RACQ Capricornia Helicopter Rescue.
A large crowd was on hand to support the fundraising auction held on Friday that raised over $7000 that was followed by live music by Max O'Grady. Saturday evening entertainment included a calcutta on bronc riders followed by bronc ride shoot out and by live music by Ron Sellars Band.
The SWHA elected to shorten its mammoth program and did not hold a campdraft as it had done over past years. SWHA president Tony Kehl said the weekend had been a huge success and was well supported and that all the participants had enjoyed the weekend.
"I would like to thank the sponsors and clinicians who generously support them and give up their time to instruct."
After last year's fundraising event, the SWHA donated $20,000 each to their two nominated beneficiaries, the RACQ CapRescue and Canteen Community Support.
CapRescue is renowned as the rapid response and helicopter rescue service in the Capricornia region which relies heavily on donations to continue its ongoing commitment to the community. The CapRescue recently advised that last year its recovery support team was tasked with 527 rescues.
