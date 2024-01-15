Queensland Country Life
Charity begins at Springsure

By Robyn Paine
January 15 2024 - 4:00pm
The Central Highlands community rallied behind the annual Springsure Working Horse Association (SWHA) charity spectacular held last weekend at the Springsure Showgrounds offering 11 disciplines catering for a variety of classes.

