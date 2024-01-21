Australia's November wheat exports lowest since 2020

Australia's monthly wheat exports fell to the lowest levels since 2020 in November before the arrival of new crop supplies and amid strong export competition into key Asian markets.
Recently released Australian Bureau of Statistics trade data revealed that Australia's wheat exports fell to 1.17 million tonnes in November down from 1.4 million tonnes in October, making the smallest monthly shipments in 37 months.
Limited new crop supplies in November played a significant role in the smaller monthly wheat shipments. Wheat harvesting was still gathering speed in November across most of Australia with limited supplies available at port for a November shipment. Much of the early grain shipments were focused on barley and canola where the harvest was more advanced.
It's early days for Australia's 2023-24 wheat export program, but increased export competition into key Asian destinations may also be playing a part in Australia's slowing wheat exports.
Australian wheat was very competitively priced into Asia through most of 2023 but competition has intensified with the arrival of another massive Russian wheat harvest.
Indonesia was Australia's largest wheat destination in November, taking 216,800 tonnes followed by China with 184,900 tonnes.
Australia has exported 2.63 million tonnes of wheat in the first two months of the 2023-24 wheat export season, which is 30 per cent less than the 3.78 million tonnes shipped in the same period a year earlier. Wheat shipments into Indonesia in October and November, one of Australia's leading export destinations, have halved.
Exporters are reporting stiff competition from Russia, Ukraine as well as Europe and Canada into Asia.
Domestic wheat and barley values remain under pressure of sliding global prices as well as the up-beat outlook for the northern sorghum crop.
Weak international grain prices are also pressuring domestic grain values.
The United States Department of Agriculture released a raft of reports late last week, most of which were viewed as bearish on grain markets.
Sharp declines in corn acted as a lead-balloon on wheat. USDA lifted its forecast for the US corn crop to a record large 389.7 million tonnes, about 40 million tonnes more than last year. The bumper crop was confirmed by the USDA's December 1 corn stocks which were 34 million tonnes more than last year and the most since 2018.
