Bill Gross recalls driving trucks for Frasers Transport in the 1950s

Alison Paterson
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
Bill Gross, 85, (left) with Les and Ross Fraser, directors of Fraser's Livestock Transport in Warwick, who are celebrating 80 years in business. Mr Gross is the company's second-oldest former driver. Picture: Supplied
Long-time respected Warwick carriers Frasers Livestock Transport was founded in 1944 and as they celebrate their ruby anniversary, former driver Bill Gross recalled being behind the wheel in the 1950s.

