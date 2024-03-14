Bill Gross recalls driving trucks for Frasers Transport in the 1950s

Long-time respected Warwick carriers Frasers Livestock Transport was founded in 1944 and as they celebrate their ruby anniversary, former driver Bill Gross recalled being behind the wheel in the 1950s.
Back then there was no GPS or online maps, no calling for a mobile mechanic to change a tire or fix a clanking engine and you were expected to be a cattle-whisperer and help the graziers and agents load and unload recalcitrant livestock as well.
Warwick resident Bill Gross is the nephew of founders Charlie and Edna Fraser who set up C.M. Fraser Livestock Transport, now known as Frasers Livestock Transport, with a single Ford truck.
From washing the trucks at age 10 to becoming a truck driver at 17, Mr Gross can tell a great yarn or three about transporting livestock from property to saleyards at a time when Slim Dusty's.A Pub With no Beer was in the top 10.
Mr Gross, laughs when he recalls his time at the third-generation Queensland family-owned business.
"I started when I was young school boy, I used to come to town to Fraser's depot from the property at Maryvale and do general work such as washing the trucks and greasing, I was a mechanical roustabout," he said.
"i was really in love with trucks, I liked to go out on them when they did cattle and sheep collection and deliveries."
Mr Gross, is according to Frasers Livestock Transport managing director Ross Fraser, "one of our earliest drivers."
But he said Mr Gross, "was too young" to be the oldest living driver" for Fraser's Livestock Transport as this honour was still held by Warwick local, 89-year-old Bruce Easey.
Mr Gross said as soon as he had completed his education, he set about gaining his truck license.
"When i left school at 17 I started working for Charlie Fraser who was my uncle," he said.
"As soon as I got my license I was driving cattle and my main trips included taking Santa Gertrudis from Risdon Stud stud near Warwick load to KIng Ranch's property at Bowral in NSW.
'We used to do up to 60,000 miles (96,560km) a year, you were on your own," he said.
"It was 50-50 gravel or bitumen out west, it was pretty rough.
"But when you got a flat you could change it, I was pretty fit when I was aged 18 or 20, it was over 60 years ago."
Mr Gross said driving trucks with his Kelpie-cross Nugget on the seat by his side, was very interesting as you met so many different people while travelling through the bush.
"It was great seeing new areas, going out west to Roma and all over Queensland and parts of NSW, it was a great education for a young fella to learn about the country.
"I drove from Goondiwindi to Longreach, I learned to do things, be self-reliant and I liked every minute of it."
Mr Gross said one memorable trip involved getting behind the wheel of "a 36ft (10.9m) cattle trailer,.
"At that stage it was the longest Frasers had," he said.
Mr Gross said the communication skills he developed, dealing with "people, animals and the whole shebang," has helped him all his life.
"It was much more than just a job, you had to learn how to handle people when you went to properties, you had to be open-minded with people because everyone is different," he said.
"There were certain places Charlie would send only me where either the people or the livestock or both were a bit hard to handle and it required a gentle diplomacy."
However, after a few years, Mr Gross decided it was time to think about a career change.
"I was about 26 years old and getting a bit tired and worn out working long hours," he said.
"So I went to a family property near Warwick with my cousin Eric Gross at Freestone just out of town when he needed a hand.
"At the time he was old - or I thought he was - he might have been 60 which seems a bit different now."
Mr Gross stayed there for a few years and eventually established Risdon Park Feedlot, where the same work ethic he used as a driver, helped grow it into a successful business.
"When my son Howard left school we decided to start the feedlot," he said.
"Angus joined us when he finished his education and they are still involved today, I'm semi-retired now."
And the rest as they say, is history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.