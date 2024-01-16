Queensland Country Life
Big boost in cattle numbers

January 16 2024 - 4:00pm
CATTLE

AuctionsPlus cattle offerings boosted to 7905 head last week, compared to the previous week's numbers of 4536, an increase of 74 per cent.

