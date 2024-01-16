Big boost in cattle numbers

AuctionsPlus cattle offerings boosted to 7905 head last week, compared to the previous week's numbers of 4536, an increase of 74 per cent.
Clearance rose to 78pc from 52pc the week before, while last week's market saw a $42 lift in average value over reserve which came in at $148/head.
Prices per head for heavy steers weighing more than 400kg fell 7pc last week, with a yarding reduced by 90pc. On the other hand, the average dollar per head for steers weighing between 200-280kg increased by 3pc, and the number of lots offered increased by 42pc.
There was strong demand for heifers of all weight ranges, with an increase in head offered and a slight decrease in clearance rate. Heifers in the 330-400kg category recorded an increase of 6pc in dollars per head average. That was with a 41pc increase in the number of heifers offered in this category.
Overall, there was an increase in both live weight prices and number of head offered in the steer categories last week. Steers 330-400kg registered a larger offering of 770 head and averaged $1297/head - up $117 for a 97pc clearance. Prices ranged from 274 - 436c and averaged 361c/kg lwt.
A line of 12 Angus/Hereford steers averaging 351kg live from Armidale, NSW, sold for $1530, which was $350 above reserve.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 655 head and averaged $958/head - up $95 for an 83pc clearance. Prices ranged from 250-336c and averaged 308c/kg lwt.
A line of 36 Angus heifers averaging 310kg live from Lake Bathurst, NSW, sold for $960, which is $180 above reserve and they will travel to a buyer in Wombat, NSW.
There was a more than 40pc increase in the number of breeding stock offered last week. The average dollar per head value also saw a notable increase, with last week's average of $1903 being $508 higher than the previous week's average of $1395. This is a 30pc increase in price per head average.
The first week of sheep and lamb sales of 2024 was met with welcomed positivity, with all market indicators being in the green. This is now three weeks in a row that the market indicators have been in the green, proving a substantial rebound in market sentiment since the lows of mid to late 2023. Listings was the only indicator that was lacklustre, with a 6pc rise on the final sale of 2023 seeing 38,070 head offered, which is well under the yardings seen in early December.
Demand for the tight 38,000 head was very strong, with 87pc of the offering securing a buyer as prices lifted substantially on last year seeing an 11pc rise in the AuctionsPlus restocker lamb indicator and the crossbred lamb price rising a healthy 28pc.
Price rises were led by first-cross ewe lambs, followed by Merino wether lambs and then crossbred lambs. Demand was also very strong for the 23,000 head of lambs offered, with four out of seven lamb categories, admittedly some with low offerings, receiving a perfect 100pc clearance rate.
Merino wether lambs in particular had high demand, with all of the 4932 head being cleared and prices rising by $26/head.
The sheep market had more volatile results, with a number of categories decreasing in price on the final sale of 2023, and clearance rates recording large spreads, from 15pc to 100pc. Of note was Merino ewes, which saw 4231 head offered for a 94pc clearance rate.
Crossbred lambs continued to return strong results, with the 12,355 head meeting positive demand as prices increased by $22, to average $118/head and clearance of 96pc.
The top price was returned by a line of 454 White Suffolk/Dohne Apr/May '23 mixed sex lambs weighing 44kg, which returned $158/head, or 363c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Cowra, from Cumnock, NSW.
Merino wether lamb offerings reached 4932 head and were keenly sought by purchasers as every lot offered secured a buyer. Average returns also jumped by $17 to $73/head, with prices being higher than vendor expectations with Merino wether lamb lots averaging $17/head above the set reserve rates.
From Lucindale, SA, two even lines of 562 Merino wether lambs which are May/Jun '23 drop and 41kg lwt returned $118/head for both lots.
Merino ewes were in demand, with the 4231 head returning a 94pc clearance and prices declining by $10 to average $78/head.
From Gilgandra, NSW, a line of 318 Merino ewes aged two to three years and weighing 64kg returned $138/head.
