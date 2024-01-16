Big boost in cattle numbers

The first week of sheep and lamb sales of 2024 was met with welcomed positivity, with all market indicators being in the green. This is now three weeks in a row that the market indicators have been in the green, proving a substantial rebound in market sentiment since the lows of mid to late 2023. Listings was the only indicator that was lacklustre, with a 6pc rise on the final sale of 2023 seeing 38,070 head offered, which is well under the yardings seen in early December.