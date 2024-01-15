Queensland Country Life
Cows and calves hit $2150 at Beaudesert

January 16 2024 - 10:00am
Gary and Georgie Brennand with their PTIC Charbray heifers which sold for $1600. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a much dearer market for all descriptions for their first Beaudesert store sale of 2024.

