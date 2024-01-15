Cows and calves hit $2150 at Beaudesert

Len and Karen Murphey, Cannon Creek, sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $2125. Charolais cows and calves account Dylan and Georgia Fox, Boonah, sold for $1750. PTIC cows account Gary and Georgie Brennand sold for $1400. Len and Karen Murphey sold PTIC cows for $1330. They also sold a Charolais bull for $2225.