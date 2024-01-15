Cows and calves hit $2150 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a much dearer market for all descriptions for their first Beaudesert store sale of 2024.
After widespread significant rainfall over the Christmas period, quality lines of replacement steers and heifers sold well above vendors' expectations.
DGKA Properties Pty Ltd, Aratula, sold Droughtmaster steers 20 months for $1480. Jenoff Pty Ltd, Christmas Creek, sold Charolais cross steers for $1390. Charolais cross steers 18 months account Glen Hills Pastoral, Palen Creek, sold for $1380. Angus cross steers 15 months account Mark and Sandra Downes, Christmas Creek, sold for $1360.
Singh's Enterprises Pty Ltd, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster steers 14 months for $1200. Droughtmaster cross steers 12 months account New Water Feedlot, Beaudesert, sold for $1120. Kevin and Ann Venz, Laravale, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1110. Beauchamp Enterprises Pty Ltd, Maroon, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1040.
Droughtmaster weaner steers account Frank and Sue Coghlan, Palen Creek, sold for $1030. Vin and Judy Slingsby, Beechmont, sold Limousin cross steers 12 months for $980. Kasey Woodeson, Palen Creek, sold Brangus weaner steers for $960.
Pregnancy tested in-calf Charbray heifers account Gary and Georgie Brennand, Mt Cotton, sold for $1600. Hawkins Capital Pty Ltd, Cryna, sold Santa heifers two years for $1290. Jenoff Pty Ltd sold Charolais cross heifers 14 months for $1170. Charbray heifers 15 months account Jim and Rachel Hardgrave, Palen Creek, sold for $1120.
Glen Hills Pastoral sold Charolais cross heifers 15 months for $1030. Singh's Enterprises Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $780. Beauchamp Enterprises Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers for $765. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Les Draheim, Roadvale, sold for $730. Elena Short, Veresdale Scrub, sold Brahman cross weaner heifers for $700.
Len and Karen Murphey, Cannon Creek, sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $2125. Charolais cows and calves account Dylan and Georgia Fox, Boonah, sold for $1750. PTIC cows account Gary and Georgie Brennand sold for $1400. Len and Karen Murphey sold PTIC cows for $1330. They also sold a Charolais bull for $2225.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday, January 27 starting at 9.30am.
